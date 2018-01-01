Welcome to Areponápuchi
Stretched along a 2km road near the lip of the canyon, the tiny settlement of Areponápuchi or ‘Arepo’ is just a couple of dozen houses, a church and a few hotels, the pricier of which are right on the canyon edge with mind-blowing views. This is the most touristy bit of the Copper Canyon, with its superb adventure park, which allows you to take a series of seven zip-lines almost to the canyon bottom before soaring back up to the rim by cable car – a must-do half-day out.
The village itself is unremarkable, with most people just spending a night or two to visit the adventure park before continuing on El Chepe. An easy path with several good viewpoints runs along the canyon edge to the left (north) of Hotel Mirador, and several lookouts (as well as the adventure park) lie short distances off the road between here and Divisadero.
Top experiences in Areponápuchi
