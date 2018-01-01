Welcome to Areponápuchi

Stretched along a 2km road near the lip of the canyon, the tiny settlement of Areponápuchi or ‘Arepo’ is just a couple of dozen houses, a church and a few hotels, the pricier of which are right on the canyon edge with mind-blowing views. This is the most touristy bit of the Copper Canyon, with its superb adventure park, which allows you to take a series of seven zip-lines almost to the canyon bottom before soaring back up to the rim by cable car – a must-do half-day out.

Read More