Welcome to Cerocahui
The tiny, attractive village of Cerocahui, dedicated mainly to forestry, sits in the middle of a verdant, vista-laden valley, and is easily reached from El Chepe stop Bahuichivo, 16km away. The canyon country around here sees far fewer tourists than the region near Creel, and the enticing canyon-bottom village of Urique is within striking range.
On the Central Plaza, Cerocahui's pretty yellow-domed church, San Francisco Javier de Cerocahui, was founded in 1680.
There's good hiking around Cerocahui, and excursions (offered by all accommodations) to Cerro del Gallego, a spectacular lookout over the Barranca de Urique, 25km along the Urique road, are well worth it.
Top experiences in Cerocahui
