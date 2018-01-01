Welcome to Tequisquiapan

This small town (teh-kees-kee-ap-an), 70km southeast of Querétaro, is a quaint weekend retreat from Mexico City or Querétaro. Once known for its thermal springs – Mexican presidents came here to ease their aches and tensions – the town's natural pools may have long-since dried up, but its pretty, bougainvillea-lined streets, colorful colonial buildings and excellent markets make for an enjoyable browse and the town comes alive on the weekend with couples and families wandering the streets and browsing the many artesanías stalls.