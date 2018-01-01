Welcome to Querétaro State

Querétaro state is full of surprises. Billed primarily as an agricultural and ranching region – with handsome and fast-developing Querétaro city as its capital – it is actually packed with diverse geography, quirky sights and historical gems. Natural phenomena, such as the world's third-largest monolith, La Peña de Bernal, pre-Hispanic ruins and the stunning Sierra Gorda Biosphere Reserve, are located within its borders. The reserve protects several mission towns, from where local people run some excellent, community-owned tourism ventures – a must for the more intrepid traveler.