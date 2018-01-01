Welcome to Jerez

The delightful country town of Jerez, 30km southwest of Zacatecas, is as Mexican as can be: full of cowboys, churches and marching bands. As such, it's a great place to head for a day to soak up the traditional atmosphere. Sunday – market day – is especially fun as you'll see saddle-bound rancheros drinking outside the saloons, while on Saturdays you'll see wedding processions and mariachis playing around the main plaza, Jardín Páez, with its old-fashioned gazebo, trees and benches. Jerez is also known for its lively one-week-long Easter fair, featuring, among other activities, charreadas (Mexican rodeos) and cockfights.