Welcome to Cuatro Ciénegas

The serene and remote frontier town of Cuatro Ciénegas is bespeckled with adobe and colonial buildings and a handful of hotels and restaurants. It’s a pleasantly out-of-the-way spot to enjoy the natural world of northern Mexico, and the perfect base for exploring the remarkable Área de Protección de Flora y Fauna Cuatrociénegas – a 843-sq-km nature reserve in the Chihuahuense desert with turquoise rivers, strikingly white sand dunes, and breathtaking mountain views – considered one of the most biologically diverse places in the world.