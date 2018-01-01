Welcome to Trou Aux Biches & Mont Choisy
Relaxed Trou aux Biches and neighbouring Mont Choisy (also spelt Mon Choisy) are fast-developing tourist destinations full of people seeking better (and quieter) beaches than those of Grand Baie. Trou aux Biches (Does' Watering Hole) enjoys gorgeous stretches of casuarina-lined sand that continue almost unbroken all the way to sleepy Mont Choisy. Trou aux Biches in particular has excellent places to stay and eat.
There's no doubt that development has begun to rob the area of its quiet, unspoilt feel, but it's still cheaper and far less hectic than Grand Baie. Even the beaches are pleasantly uncrowded during the week, although there's fierce competition for picnic spots on weekends.