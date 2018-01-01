Welcome to Trou Aux Biches & Mont Choisy

Relaxed Trou aux Biches and neighbouring Mont Choisy (also spelt Mon Choisy) are fast-developing tourist destinations full of people seeking better (and quieter) beaches than those of Grand Baie. Trou aux Biches (Does' Watering Hole) enjoys gorgeous stretches of casuarina-lined sand that continue almost unbroken all the way to sleepy Mont Choisy. Trou aux Biches in particular has excellent places to stay and eat.

