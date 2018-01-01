Mauritius Private North Day Tour: Botanical Garden - Sugar Museum - Rum Tasting - Port Louis

Discover the North of Mauritius with a private 8-hour excursion. The driver will pick you up from your hotel and drive you to the various sights and attractions below. You will get to explore it at your own pace while the driver waits for you.In the historical village of Pamplemousses, you will visit the famous Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden, where you will get to see the giant waterlilies and 85 varieties of palm trees from around the world. You will also discover the various spices and medicinal plants and learn about the various endemic and imported plants in the garden.In the same village, you will visit L’Aventure du Sucre, the informative museum set in an old sugar factory. There, you will not only discover the history of sugar but also that of Mauritius, the slave trade and rum. You will leave with a new appreciation of the island and its people and get to sample the different varieties of sugar and delicious local rums.Discover the Château de Labourdonnais, a beautifully restored colonial mansion built in 1859 and visit their enchanting tropical garden. The tour includes a visit of the château, a walk through the orchard and the bird garden, a viewing of the giant tortoises, as well as a guided tour of their rum distillery on the estate, and free rum tasting at bar. Note: Bring mosquito sprays. Due to the age and value of certain objects found inside the house, flash-photography is not allowed inside the chateau as this could lead to damage.A tour of the North isn’t complete without a visit to Port-Louis, the capital of Mauritius. The city is a blend of the old and the new. On one side you have the hustle and bustle of the city’s historical market (bazaar), built in 1828, where you can bargain for different spices and souvenirs and sample Mauritian street food. And on the other side you have the modern Caudan Waterfront, where there visitors can shop at brand name stores and eat at various restaurants. You can leisurely visit the areas of Port-Louis that interest you such as the Jummah Mosque, Blue Penny Museum, Aapravasi Ghat (UNESCO heritage site), and the smaller streets. For great views, your driver will take you for a stop at the Citadel and you will also get to see the Champs de Mars racecourse on the way.