Welcome to Grand Gaube
Grand Gaube, about 6km east of Cap Malheureux, is where the development of northern Mauritius currently ends, and the town remains a tiny fishing village with a good beach. Beyond the small rocky bays of Grande Gaube there are almost no beaches until a long way down the east coast, making any trip beyond here an illuminating glimpse into traditional Mauritian life without the tourists. In 1744 the St Géran foundered off Grand Gaube in a storm, inspiring the famous love story Paul et Virginie by Bernardin de St-Pierre.
