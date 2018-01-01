Welcome to Champasak
With a surprisingly good range of accommodation and several attractions in the vicinity – most notably the Angkor-period ruins of Wat Phu Champasak – it's easy to see why many visitors to the region prefer staying in Champasak over bustling Pakse.
Just about everything in Champasak is spread along the riverside road, both sides of the fountain circle.
Top experiences in Champasak
Champasak activities
Full Day The World Heritage Site, Wat Phu, Lunch, City Tour
A day trip from Pakse to the pre-Angkor temple of Wat Phou. Take a scenic boat trip along the Mekong from Pakse to Champasak. Then it's a short drive to the UNESCO world heritage site of Wat Phou. The temple was built in the 6th century by the Khmers and was originally used to worship the Hindu god Shiva and other deities before being converted into a Buddhist temple in later centuries. Wat Phou was considered the centre of the Khmer kingdom until it was moved to Angkor Wat in the 12th centuryAfter visiting Wat Phou return to Pakse by road on the way we also stop to visit Wat Phou Salao for great view of Mekong River and the town of Pakse, let to see nice remnants of the French period and sightseeing around pakse and tour end at your hotel.Included1.Transfer2.English -speaking guide3 Entrance fee4 hotelExcluded1. Gratuities (optional)2. Personal expenses3. Other services not mentioned above.Cancellation police-If you cancel at least 7 day(s) in advance of the scheduled departure, there is no cancellation fee.-If you cancel between 3 and 6 day(s) in advance of the scheduled departure, there is a 50 percent cancellation fee.-If you cancel within 2 day(s) of the scheduled departure, there is a 100 percent cancellation fee.We will support you 24/7. WELCOME TO SOUTHERN BREEZE COMPANY
The World Heritage Site Wat Phu - Museum - Chong Mek Border lunch included
A day trip from Pakse to the pre-Angkor temple of Wat Phou. Take a scenic boat trip along the Mekong from Pakse to Champasak. Then it's a short drive to the UNESCO world heritage site of Wat Phou. The temple was built in the 6th century by the Khmers and was originally used to worship the Hindu god Shiva and other deities before being converted into a Buddhist temple in later centuries. Wat Phou was considered the centre of the Khmer kingdom until it was moved to Angkor Wat in the 12th century.After visiting Wat Phou return to Pakse by road on the way we also stop to visit Wat Phou Salao for great view of Mekong River and the town of Pakse, let to see nice remnants of the French period and sightseeing around pakse and tour end at your hotel09:30 departure from pakse10:30 wat phou11:00 see around12 Lunch13:30 Champasak museum14:30 Chong mek broder (Laos-Thai croosing)16:00 Wat Phou Salao for great view of Mekong River and the town of Pakse17:00 transfer to hotel and end tourIncluded1. Transfer2. English -speaking guide3. Entrance feeExcluded1. Gratuities (optional)2. Personal expenses3. Other services not mentioned above.Cancellation police-If you cancel at least 7 day(s) in advance of the scheduled departure, there is no cancellation fee.-If you cancel between 3 and 6 day(s) in advance of the scheduled departure, there is a 50 percent cancellation fee.-If you cancel within 2 day(s) of the scheduled departure, there is a 100 percent cancellation fee.We will support you 24/7. WELCOME TO SOUTHERN BREEZE COMPANY
2-Day Bolaven Plateau Coffee and Hiking from Pakse
The Champasak province, Laos’s southernmost province, is blessed with a great climate, fertile lands, beautiful people and nature at its finest. With the Mekong meandering through its province borders, historically, the region has benefited hugely of charm, laid-back atmosphere and the presence of Vat Phou, now proudly inscribed into the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site. When moving inland, waterfalls and pristine jungle dominate the landscape, the vast coffee plantations on the province’s Bolaven Plateau will get the attention it needs, alongside mesmerizing waterfalls and meeting up with the locals. Day 1: Due to the early departure from Pakse (8:30am), it is strongly recommend to book your accommodation before this 2 day adventure. Together with other adventurers like yourself, your English-speaking guide welcomes you before making way towards the Bolaven Plateau. Translated as ‘Home of the Laven’ – a major ethnic minority living here, this elevated region in southern Laos is spread over 4 different provinces and is widely known for its cool climates, beautiful waterfalls and a paradise for coffee lovers. Where there is a perfect climate, do expect more than just coffee beans: fruits and spices too bask in the sun along the road up to our first stop of the day. The fermentation of tealeaves is an arduous process and tea plantations have enriched the varied landscape of this once strategically point for the Americans and North Vietnamese at the end of the 60-ies. The next stop is the splendid natural tourist site of Thad Fane, around 40 kilometres on the Paxong-Pakse Road, is one of the many dramatic waterfalls, engulfed in beautiful scenery of the deep and dense jungle of the Champasak province. Water from the Thad Fane and the nearby Tad Yeuang flows into 2 streams off the 200-meter high waterfall, originating from the Houai Bang Lieng stream and disappearing into the deep. The perfect spot for enjoying a picnic lunch before entering coffee paradise. Jhai’s coffee fair trade farmers, with its main corporation on the plateau is one of the best places to watch the birth of coffee; a cup of freshly –brewed Laotian coffee ends this day before being welcomed by a local community for your basic, shared accommodation. Enrich the experience as the village head and senior residents perform a Baci Ceremony. Day 2: An early morning wake-up call is followed by breakfast with hospitable hosts as you enter already the final day of this Bolaven exploration. Thank the residents and make your way to Ban Nong Luang, the starting point of a wonderful morning trek to the Dan Noy Limestone cliffs. The main attraction of this area is a 1000-year old rosewood tree, a very rare sight in this part of the country. Before move onward to the Tad Chet waterfalls for the last meal of the day before heading back by car / van to Pakse.
Cambodia & Laos Mekong Adventure
From Angkor Wat to remote river towns, journey down the Mekong and into the heart and soul of Southeast Asia. Our CEOs will share with you the region’s cultural treasures and natural splendours. Explore the many temples and, if you’re lucky, spot a rare Irrawaddy dolphin. Experience the highlights with a chance to get off the beaten track and explore the remote islands of Don Khong. With local transportation and authentic accommodation – like a rural homestay – this adventure offers an intriguing blend of included activities and free time for personal discovery.