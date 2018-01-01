2-Day Bolaven Plateau Coffee and Hiking from Pakse

The Champasak province, Laos’s southernmost province, is blessed with a great climate, fertile lands, beautiful people and nature at its finest. With the Mekong meandering through its province borders, historically, the region has benefited hugely of charm, laid-back atmosphere and the presence of Vat Phou, now proudly inscribed into the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site. When moving inland, waterfalls and pristine jungle dominate the landscape, the vast coffee plantations on the province’s Bolaven Plateau will get the attention it needs, alongside mesmerizing waterfalls and meeting up with the locals. Day 1: Due to the early departure from Pakse (8:30am), it is strongly recommend to book your accommodation before this 2 day adventure. Together with other adventurers like yourself, your English-speaking guide welcomes you before making way towards the Bolaven Plateau. Translated as ‘Home of the Laven’ – a major ethnic minority living here, this elevated region in southern Laos is spread over 4 different provinces and is widely known for its cool climates, beautiful waterfalls and a paradise for coffee lovers. Where there is a perfect climate, do expect more than just coffee beans: fruits and spices too bask in the sun along the road up to our first stop of the day. The fermentation of tealeaves is an arduous process and tea plantations have enriched the varied landscape of this once strategically point for the Americans and North Vietnamese at the end of the 60-ies. The next stop is the splendid natural tourist site of Thad Fane, around 40 kilometres on the Paxong-Pakse Road, is one of the many dramatic waterfalls, engulfed in beautiful scenery of the deep and dense jungle of the Champasak province. Water from the Thad Fane and the nearby Tad Yeuang flows into 2 streams off the 200-meter high waterfall, originating from the Houai Bang Lieng stream and disappearing into the deep. The perfect spot for enjoying a picnic lunch before entering coffee paradise. Jhai’s coffee fair trade farmers, with its main corporation on the plateau is one of the best places to watch the birth of coffee; a cup of freshly –brewed Laotian coffee ends this day before being welcomed by a local community for your basic, shared accommodation. Enrich the experience as the village head and senior residents perform a Baci Ceremony. Day 2: An early morning wake-up call is followed by breakfast with hospitable hosts as you enter already the final day of this Bolaven exploration. Thank the residents and make your way to Ban Nong Luang, the starting point of a wonderful morning trek to the Dan Noy Limestone cliffs. The main attraction of this area is a 1000-year old rosewood tree, a very rare sight in this part of the country. Before move onward to the Tad Chet waterfalls for the last meal of the day before heading back by car / van to Pakse.