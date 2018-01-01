Welcome to Nagahama

Easily paired with a trip to Hikone, Nagahama (長浜) is a well-preserved little town and historic glass-making centre on the northeastern shore of Biwa-ko. The main attraction is the Kurokabe Square historic district, an intimate, photogenic neighbourhood of black-walled facades and crafts workshops. Nagahama's festival of hikiyama (festival floats) was added to the Unesco Intangible Cultural Property list in 2016.

