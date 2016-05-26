Welcome to Ise-Shima

The Ise (伊勢, 'ee-say') region, on Mie ('me-ay') Prefecture's Shima Peninsula, is home to Ise-jingū, Japan's most sacred Shintō shrine and one of its most impressive. Its only rival is Nikkō's Tōshō-gū, which is as gaudy as Ise-jingū is austere. To preserve their purity (and, no doubt, the ancient building techniques), the shrine buildings are rebuilt every 20 years! Some interesting historic districts and a variety of inns and restaurants round out the scene in central Ise.

Read More