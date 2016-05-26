Welcome to Ise-Shima
The Ise (伊勢, 'ee-say') region, on Mie ('me-ay') Prefecture's Shima Peninsula, is home to Ise-jingū, Japan's most sacred Shintō shrine and one of its most impressive. Its only rival is Nikkō's Tōshō-gū, which is as gaudy as Ise-jingū is austere. To preserve their purity (and, no doubt, the ancient building techniques), the shrine buildings are rebuilt every 20 years! Some interesting historic districts and a variety of inns and restaurants round out the scene in central Ise.
Down the coast is the Shima region, where coastal scenery feels like something out of an Edo-period woodblock print.
Ise is easily reached from Nagoya, Kyoto or Osaka and makes a good two-day trip from any of these cities (you can even do it as a day trip if you take Kintetsu express trains).
