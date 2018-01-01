Welcome to Shirakawa-gō & Gokayama
Most of Shirakawa-gō's sights are in Ogimachi, linked by expressway to Takayama and the most heavily visited village in the area. The less-crowded, more isolated villages of Suganuma and Ainokura, in the Gokayama district of Toyama Prefecture, have the most ambience; other sights are spread over many kilometres along Rte 156. All three villages are Unesco World Heritage Sites.
Passionate debate continues around the impact tour buses have upon these unique communities, and how best to mitigate disruption to daily life. To avoid the crowds, steer clear of weekends, holidays, and cherry-blossom and autumn-foliage seasons.
Top experiences in Shirakawa-gō & Gokayama
Shirakawa-gō & Gokayama activities
Sapporo Snow Festival & Japan Winter Highlights
This 13-day trip brings together two Japanese islands to create one unforgettable experience that covers some of the major winter events this country has to offer. From the famous onsen hot springs throughout Japan that make the country so inviting in winter, to the free time to discover new and historical districts in Tokyo and Kyoto, to the Sapporo Snow Festival and the Otaru Light Festival in Hokkaido, this tour is the best answer for anyone looking for a different sort of adventure.
Japan Winter Highlights
Japan in winter is simply unforgettable. Join this nine-day tour to explore big cities like Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, then roam the iconic geisha district in Kanazawa. Visit the Swiss-like village of Shirakawa-go before heading to Kawayu Onsen to enjoy local-style accommodation and the traditional onsens (outdoor hot springs) that make winter tours in this country so fun. Make next winter something special in Japan.