Welcome to Hida-Furukawa

Just 15 minutes by train from Takayama, Hida-Furukawa (飛騨古川) is a relaxing riverside town with a friendly, ageing population, eager to preserve their local history and culture. Photogenic streetscapes, peaceful temples and interesting museums are framed by the Hida mountains. Each April the town comes to life for the Furukawa Matsuri.