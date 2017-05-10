Welcome to Hida Region
Takayama Food and Culture Walking Day Tour
Meet your guide at a centrally located meeting point at 9:30am, then head out to enjoy a variety of local food and sake, learning about the special culinary culture and history in Takayama. Visit local shops, such as a saké brewery, a miso maker, the morning market and the local restaurant to have a short break. Discover the distinctive culture and history of Takayama with your knowledgeable guide while you go through the old town area, designated an area of Important Traditional Buildings by the Japanese Government. Enjoy the relaxing time with the rich atmosphere and soak-up the daily life in Takayama. This guided tour connects travelers and locals through food and culture, and you will find the sights of Japanese countryside through this tour.
Sake Tasting in Takayama
This is a beginner class for those who want to enjoy and understand sake. In this class, you can learn how sake is made, learn what the difference is between different kinds of sakes and find out how to choose the appropriate sake for you and your taste. This activity is not only sake tasting, but also other lectures about Japanese culture, history and tradition and how it is deeply connected to sake. After you finish this class, you can choose your favorite sake and food pairing with sake. By the end of the class, you will love drinking sake! There are a lot of sake brewery in Hida Takayama area but these sake brewery usually don’t offer English explanation on sake for international taveller. We want them to know how good is sake and there are so many different kinds of sake in Japan. We hope you will enjoy drinking sake in your home country bringing back what you learn sake in Takayama.
Private Custom Full-Day Tour of Shirakawa-go from Takayama
This is a private tour by chartered vehicle. Using this service, you can charter your vehicle Limousine, Van, or Bus which is most suitable for your group and visit many attractive sightseeing spots. You don't have to hurry for any other tourist. This tour is only for your group!The tour route is flexible and can be arranged upon your request.Recommended spots:- Shirakawa-go (Ogimachi)Declared a UNESCO world heritage site in 1995. The village is home to several dozen well preserved "gassho-zukuri" farmhouses, some of which are more than 250 years old.- Shiroyama ObservatoryFrom Shiroyama Observatory where the lunch restaurant is located, you can look down all the areas of Ogimachi Shirakawago.- Matsuri no MoriMatsuri no Mori showcases the key aspects of the Takayama Festival, displaying a number of floats, karakuri dolls and taiko drums.
Local Cooking Classes in a Private Home in Hida Furukawa
The concept of this cooking class is designed for guests to experience the lives and culture of locals in the Hida Takayama area. This cooking class begins by escaping from the hustle and bustle that is Takayama to Hida Furukawa. You will then enter a local host's beautiful home where the class will be held. You can learn how to make local food and ask questions about not only food but also regarding the locals' lifestyle and culture. The lecturer is not a professional chef but experienced home cook who is passionate about food and speaking English. Having lived in Australia, she speaks English well, making it easy for the guests to enjoy communicating with the lecturer. The class size is limited to 6 people in order to make sure to keep a personalized experience.During class, all recipes and ingredients will be handed out to the guests so that the guests can recreate it.The class will usually have the following menu: 2 side dishes 1 main dish Miso soup Rice steamed with vegetables Dessert *Menu is subject to change
Takayama Sake Brewery Tour and Japanese Tapas Cooking
You will meet your friendly and knowledgeable tour guide at a centrally located meeting point at 1:30pm. Then walk through the traditional town and head out to one of the sake breweries. Your tour guide will explain to you about sake and see how sake is made by touring the inside which is normally closed to tourists. After the sake brewery tour, you will walk to the cooking studio to make some Japanese tapas. The local woman will show you how to make some tapas with some fresh, local vegetables and ingredients. You can enjoy your own tapas and sake at the end of the program. This tour is wonderful way to partake in the ancient and delicious sake culture of Hida.Funasaka Shuzo (Brewery)This is the traditional Takayama sake brewery where your tasty tour begins. Soak in the unique atmosphere on this first step into Hida’s proud food culture, and look forward to sampling it later along with tapas.Green Cooking StudioOpened in 2016, this studio emphasizes local culinary traditions in everything from the ingredients to the special utensils used to cook them. It is even patterned after the ancient residences around it, a fitting tribute to the cycle of life in Hida. Learn, cook and taste here!TapasTake a break with some locally-prized appetizers and sake. Snack on “Tsukemono Steak,” a mouth-watering combination of brassica pekinensis (Chinese cabbage), butter and eggs all fried to perfection, thick-cooked komo tofu crackers best enjoyed with cream cheese, sake leaves, and miso, and some sweet potatoes dressed with Aburae (Egoma) sauce, a delicious and healthy perilla seed garnish that is indispensable in many local dishes.SakeFinish everything with some fabulous original sake from Funasaka Shuzo, the Takayama sake brewery where you first began your tour. This sake, made with fresh rice harvested just this year, adds a celebratory finish to a great day!
Shinhotaka Snowshoeing Experience
After meeting at the Shinhotaka Visitor Center at Shirakabadaira Station, take a few minutes to do your snowshoes – and begin your adventure! Our two hour snowshoe tour, taking place in a spectacular area already 1300 meters high, offers nothing less than the softest snow in Hida. It also gives you the opportunity to experience the fantastic views from Shinhotaka Ropeway, not to mention the natural wonders of Chubu-Sangaku National Park, where the tracks of animals like rabbits and antelope will mingle silently with your own. This may be a journey for all seasons, but we think you’ll agree that it’s best as a snowshoe tour. Beginners welcome!The snowshoe tour begins at 11:00AM, so make sure you get to the ropeway by 10:30AM to allow for preparation time. Tighten your shoe straps – all the better to keep you anchored in the snow – and enjoy being in a gondola at an altitude of up to 2,000m, where the gorgeous panorama encompasses the Japan Alps. The one-of-a-kind Ropeway is a double-decker, giving novices and snow-pros alike a view like nowhere else. The scenery from there is captivating whether in spring, summer or fall, where green leaves gradually turn incredible shades of red, yellow and brown – but a gleaming cover of winter snow is truly a sight to see.Hike along the natural walking path of Nabedaira Heights, feel the soft powder snow beneath your feet, and experience hills as slides created by nature – wonders that can only happen once a year. Let our guides take you through the forest of this gorgeous national park, where you will see the marks of animals that came before you, and learn about the trees – such as hoba, a kind of Japanese bigleaf magnolia – which is essential for making local food staples like Hoba mochi, Hoba sushi and Hoba miso. Japanese oak is used for firewood, and Hida’s traditional homes are also made from Hida-area wood culled from the mountains. This snowshoe tour is a great opportunity to feel once again a deep association and appreciation for nature, one never forgotten by local Hida residents.On a sunny day, you can soak in the view of Northern Alps from the second ropeway and hot springs, which is one of the most renowned in Japan. Okuhida Onsengo is famous for its large number of open-air baths of the warm water coming directly from a natural hot-spring, known as “gensen kakenagashi” in Japanese. There is an onsen called Kamitakara no Yu near Nishihotaka-guchi station, and there are many other open-air baths in the area. Although the onsen experience is not included in the tour, buses can take you to some of them – it costs you just 600 yen at Kamitakara no Yu, and 600 – 800 yen at some of the others. After a few hours of snowshoeing it in the fresh and frosty air, an onsen is an especially good way to warm up.