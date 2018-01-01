Welcome to Gifu
Although contemporary Gifu shows little evidence of those historic times (due to a colossal earthquake in 1891 and the decimation of WWII), redevelopment has created a vibrant and accessible downtown core. Noteworthy attractions include the lovely Gifu park and one of the three Great Buddhas of Japan. Add some pretty mountains, a wide river and excellent transport links, and a stopover here becomes a viable alternative to big city Nagoya.
Day Trip to Shirakawago and Hida Takayama from Nagoya
Once you are picked up by the coach bus at your designated meeting point, you will head to the Gifu prefecture. It will take around 2,5 hours to reach the first location, the famous Hida Takayama. After arriving, you will head to the main street of Hida Takayama. There you will be given about 90-minutes of free time to enjoy this unique streets also known as "Little Kyoto" by the locals. Later, the tour conductor will take you to the restaurant where you will enjoy your lunch for about 50 minutes. Depending on the season, the lunch menu will be different: For departures from 21 October to the end of June, lunch will be Hida-Beef Sukiyaki set meal. From July to 20 October, lunch will be "Shabu-shabu" set meal with Keichan chiken marinated in miso and soy sauce, grilled with cabbage, onions and other vegetables. After enjoying your delicious lunch, you will be picked up by the coach bus again to head to the most famous travel spot in the area, the World Heritage site of "Shirakawago." This area is most famous for farmhouses representative of the traditional Japanese architectural history. The construction method for the farmhouse is called “Gassho-zukuri” which refers to the shape of the roof that looks like a person's hands held together in prayer. You can take your time to walk around for about 100 minutes. Enjoy the seasonal flowers and greenery in spring and summer, beautiful autumn leaves from mid October to late November and splendid snow scenery from early December. After your full day of sightseeing, you will return back to Nagoya. Expected arrival time is 19:30.
2-Day Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, Shirakawago and Hida-Takayama Bus Tour from Osaka
Once you meet at your designated meeting point in Osaka, you will be travelling by coach bus and transferred to Gifu prefecture. Once reach the Akakabu in Nyukawa, you can rest and go shopping for about 20 minutes before heading to Hida-Takayama, a quaint town also as known as “Little Kyoto.” There, you can relax by taking time to walk around for approximately 60 minutes.Optional lunch boxes are available on Day 1, which will be served on the bus. Please order these at the time of your booking. The payment is not included in the tour cost unless you specify.Afterwards, you will head towards Shirakawago, the World Heritage village that is famous for the farmhouses representative of the traditional Japanese architectural history. The construction method for the farmhouse so called “Gassho-zukuri” which refers to the shape of the roofing that looks like a person's hands put together for praying. You can walk around to take some pictures for approximately 60 minutes before heading to your accommodation at the Toyama prefecture. The next day, after your breakfast at the hotel, you will visit the main destination, located in Nagano prefecture, where you can experience the snow even during the spring in Japan. Firstly, you will proceed to Tateyama to start the journey by cable car which will take about 7-minutes. Once you arrive at Bijodaira, you will ride on another highland exclusive bus for around 60 minutes to head to Murodo, where the Snow Wall Otani is located. After that, you will ride on the Tateyama Kogen Bus to return back to Bijodaira. When you get back to Bijodaira, you will take the cable car again to head to Tateyama and take some time to do some shopping at Tateyama Alpen Village before heading back to Osaka.
Self-guided One Day Ski Tour in Central Japan
Enjoy skiing, or snowboarding on the slopes of Japan this winter! Enjoy the snow on your own or get your basic level skiing/snowboard skills by taking a class. Choose from the two nearby snow resorts: Takasu Resort:Get up onto the 13123ft (4000m) slope and pick your activities and rentals on the spot. If you need any assistance with talking to staff, you will have someone to help you on the phone. On the way down the slopes, choose from 12 different routes, based on length and difficulty. The resort 's slopes are suitable for any skill level from beginner to advanced, with some slopes suitable even for children. The park also offers classes in English and Japanese for very beginners and children. When you have burned all your energy or simply need a break, you can head to the resort restaurant and choose from many delicious filling meals, such as hamburger steak, deep fried giant shrimp, a variety of cakes, or a Baskin Robbins Ice Cream. The restaurants are open until 4pm.Dynaland Resort:Dynaland Resort features 21 different courses to choose from and is recommended for beginners and children, although the slopes are of varying difficulty. Once you arrive on the spot, you can rent skiing or snowboarding gear and either go straight ahead and have fun on your own, or choose to take a class for beginners first. The resort offers classes in English and Japanese. Once you have tired, you can stop by the cafeteria to refill your energy levels. Both resorts are located in the Gifu prefecture, about same distance from Nagoya and require about 1.5-2 hours of travel from Nagoya station.Sample Itinerary:8am - Arrive at Nagoya Station. Get on the bus to the resort of your choice.10:50am - Arrive at the site. Enjoy a full day of winter activities as you would like (skiing, snowboarding, or maybe just spending some time breathing fresh mountain air)5pm - Leave the snow park by bus7:30pm - Arrive back at Nagoya Station