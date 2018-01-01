Self-guided One Day Ski Tour in Central Japan

Enjoy skiing, or snowboarding on the slopes of Japan this winter! Enjoy the snow on your own or get your basic level skiing/snowboard skills by taking a class. Choose from the two nearby snow resorts: Takasu Resort:Get up onto the 13123ft (4000m) slope and pick your activities and rentals on the spot. If you need any assistance with talking to staff, you will have someone to help you on the phone. On the way down the slopes, choose from 12 different routes, based on length and difficulty. The resort 's slopes are suitable for any skill level from beginner to advanced, with some slopes suitable even for children. The park also offers classes in English and Japanese for very beginners and children. When you have burned all your energy or simply need a break, you can head to the resort restaurant and choose from many delicious filling meals, such as hamburger steak, deep fried giant shrimp, a variety of cakes, or a Baskin Robbins Ice Cream. The restaurants are open until 4pm.Dynaland Resort:Dynaland Resort features 21 different courses to choose from and is recommended for beginners and children, although the slopes are of varying difficulty. Once you arrive on the spot, you can rent skiing or snowboarding gear and either go straight ahead and have fun on your own, or choose to take a class for beginners first. The resort offers classes in English and Japanese. Once you have tired, you can stop by the cafeteria to refill your energy levels. Both resorts are located in the Gifu prefecture, about same distance from Nagoya and require about 1.5-2 hours of travel from Nagoya station.Sample Itinerary:8am - Arrive at Nagoya Station. Get on the bus to the resort of your choice.10:50am - Arrive at the site. Enjoy a full day of winter activities as you would like (skiing, snowboarding, or maybe just spending some time breathing fresh mountain air)5pm - Leave the snow park by bus7:30pm - Arrive back at Nagoya Station