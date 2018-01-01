Welcome to Monte Argentario

Once an island, this rugged promontory became linked to the mainland by three slender, 6km-long accumulations of sand, one of which now forms the isthmus of Orbetello. Overdevelopment has spoiled the promontory's northern side, particularly around crowded Porto Santo Stefano. Porto Ercole on the promontory's less-frenetic southern side is a smaller and more attractive harbour, with three historic forts and a long sandy beach known as Feniglia. Traffic on the promontory is simply horrendous and accommodation prices head into the stratosphere during the high season – avoid visiting at this time.