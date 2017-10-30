Giant's Causeway Guided Day Tour from Belfast Including Admission to the Visitor Centre

Depart Belfast Leave Belfast at 10:15. We depart from Belfast City Center, from the bus shelter in front of the famous Europa Hotel, on Great Victoria street. Begin the journey in the company of your 100% Irish guide and your fellow travel partners for today, we'll get to know each other and have our charming guide set the scene as we take the drive through the rolling farmland of county Antrim to the North Coast of Ireland. Causeway Coast We make our way to the Causeway Coast where we can see fine views of Rathlin Island, and on a clear day we may even see the Scottish coast 13 miles away. The views along this coastline are spectacular, no wonder it is one of the most visited destinations in Europe! Dark Hedges We visit the most popular natural phenomena in Northern Ireland, the Dark Hedges. The trees were planted in the 18th century by the Stuart family to impress their guests upon arrival to their house. Most of you will recognize the Dark Hedges as King's Road from the hit TV series Game of Thrones. Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge The Rope bridge at Carrick-A-Rede is situated near the charming village of Ballintoy. Those that wish to cross the bridge can do so for a discounted price, and the charges for crossing the bridge go to support the National trust which is the charity that is responsible for the upkeep of the bridge. Those that do not wish to cross the bridge, can use the time to take an enjoyable coastal walk or visit the charming tea-rooms on the site. Please note: the bridge is a 1km walk from the car park, on an uneven path, so walking all the way to the bridge may not be practical for everyone. Giants Causeway The Giant's Causeway is the highlight of this trip for most! Built by the Irish giant Fionn and his Scottish rival Angus, it is a real masterpiece formed of perfectly shaped hexagonal columns. Your tour guide shall tell you more about the Causeway, and the legends of the area. - WE INCLUDE ADMISSION TO THE CAUSEWAY VISITOR'S CENTER, OTHER COMPANIES DO NOT (value GBP 8)- We provide you with an admission ticket to the interpretative center, enhancing your experience at the Causeway! For a small fare there is a mobility bus that can bring you all the way down the path to the Causeway, for those with walking difficulties. Dunluce Castle - Photo Stop We arrive at one of the most dramatic castle ruins in the world for a photo-stop, prepare to be amazed at the way this old castle hangs over the edge of the cliffs. Part of the Dunluce Castle fell into the sea in the 1600's, and some servants died in the tragedy. Since that time, it is believed to be haunted by the unfortunate servants. Arrive back in Belfast Arrive back in Belfast safe and well around 05:00pm in downtown Belfast.