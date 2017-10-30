Welcome to Rathlin Island
Scottish hero Robert the Bruce spent time here in 1306 while hiding out after being defeated by the English king. Watching a spider's resoluteness in repeatedly trying to spin a web gave him the courage to have another go at the English, whom he subsequently defeated at Bannockburn. The cave where he is said to have stayed is beneath the East Lighthouse, at the northeastern tip of the island.
Giant's Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge Tour from Dublin
Meet your guide in central Dublin start your day. To break up the drive on the way to the Dark Hedges, we will stop at a service station so you can get some coffee or breakfast. The first stop, the Dark Hedges, will be a 15-minute stop. The Dark Hedges were planted 270 years ago by the Stuart family as a driveway to their mansion Gracehill Manor. It is now the most photographed natural phenomenon in Northern Ireland. Next, you will make a quick 5-minute photo stop at arguably some of the most picturesque ruins in all of Ireland, Dunluce Castle. This is the type of location that makes even a picture taken on your smartphone look like a pictures taken by a professional. Then you'll get to experience the beautiful location of Giant's Causeway for at least 1.5 hours. This must see World Heritage Site is Northern Ireland's most popular visitor attraction, and for good reason. Magnificent seascape and of course the awe-inspiring hexagonal/polygonal stone columns that form the legendary Causeway itself, some of which reach 40 feet (12 meters) into the air. The Giant’s Causeway was declared a World Heritage Site in 1986. Here you can have a sit down lunch if you prefer. The extra lunch stop time is added into the Causeway stop. The next stop is Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. When the Rope Bridge is open, you will be able to cross it without paying anything extra. CarrickaRede is an abandoned fishing island located just a few miles from the Giant’s Causeway. This 90ft deep, 60ft wide (27m deep, 18m wide) chasm is traversed by a traditionally built rope bridge which rewards the daring visitor with arguably the best views in the country. Spend approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes there. You then get back on the coastal route and go through beautiful coastal towns like Ballycastle and Cushendun where you will enjoy fantastic view of islands just off the coast like Sheep Island, Rathlin Island or maybe even a glimpse of Scotland. After that, you will stop for 20 minutes at the closest point between Ireland and Scotland, Cushendun, which is also the last stop before returning to Belfast. The guide will tell you the story of the statue of Johann the Goat. Another unique part of the tour will be going across the Glens of Antrim with amazing panoramic views, instead of driving around them, on the way back to Belfast. Last stop of the day is Belfast. You will spend approximately 45 minutes here. Belfast has a very compact city center as a legacy of the Troubles, also known internationally as the Northern Ireland conflict. Visit the Crown bar, Big Fish, Albert’s Clock and many more attractions in the city centre while you do some shopping or buy snacks for your way back to Dublin. You will return to Dublin at approximately 7:30pm/ 8:30pm
Giant's Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge Tour from Belfast
Cross the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge for free when it is open! Other Belfast companies will charge you extra on the day for that! Your tour is designed to visit as many sights as possible in one day, so you'll have chance to stop along the way to admire the Dark Hedges, a key filming location for hit TV series Game of Thrones, for 10 - 15 minutes. The trees were planted 270 years ago by the Stuart family as a driveway to their Gracehill Manor. It is now very well known to amateur photographers. You will then get to enjoy a quick visit to the striking ruins of Dunluce Castle, one of the most beautiful castle ruins in Northern Ireland, before continuing to the Giant's Causeway. This is a 5-min photo stop. Next, enjoy around 1.5 hours to marvel at the spectacular landscapes at the Giant's Causeway, made up of some 40,000 interlocking basalt columns, formed by ancient volcanic eruptions. It has often been described as the 8th wonder of the world. You will see why once you have visited the place. This is one of the world's greatest natural attractions. Continue along the coast to the Carrick-a-rede rope bridge, a 66-foot (20-meter) long bridge that crosses the Atlantic Ocean, linking the mainland to the Carrick-a-rede Island. You'll have around 1 hour and 20 minutes to explore, which is plenty of time to brave the bridge crossing or hike along the coast, enjoying views of nearby Sheep Island and the Mull of Kintyre. When the weather is nice and the bridge is open, you will get to cross the Rope Bridge without paying anything extra. We will be driving along the famous coastal route and go through beautiful coastal towns like Ballycastle where you will enjoy a fantastic view of islands just off the coast like Sheep Island, Rathlin Island and maybe even a glimpse of Scotland. Make a final stop in Cushendun, the closest point between Ireland and Scotland with amazing views of Scotland on a clear day, then drive back to Belfast over the Glens of Antrim, taking in dramatic views along the Antrim Coast. Your tour ends back in central Belfast around 5pm - 6pm. Please note: Bringing a packed lunch is advised in order to maximise time on the tour.
Giant's Causeway Tour from Belfast
Fully-Guided Giants Causeway Day Tour with Game of Thrones locations Sights include:Carrickfergus CastleCarrick-a-Rede Rope BridgeGiants Causeway Lunch stopDark Hedges "Kings Road Game of Thrones location" Plus much much moreGame of Thrones Sites:Magheramourne Quarry (Castle Black first seen in episode 103 "Lord Snow")Larrybane Quarry (King Renly and Queen Margaery meet Catelyn Stark - Season 2)Carnlough Village (Arya Stark swims in the harbour - Season 6)The Dark Hedges (Kings Road, Arya's Escape - Season 2)Your tour will depart from Belfast on a guided journey that you will remember for a lifetime, taking in the spectacular natural beauty that is the Antrim Coastal Road.Shortly after embarking, our first stop will be at Carrickfergus Castle. This 12th century Norman castle is one of the best preserved medieval castles in Ireland. Besieged by the Scots, Irish and the French, the castle is steeped in history and is where King William III first set foot in Ireland in 1690. We will then travel the entire coastal route along the Antrim coast road and you will be able to marvel at the breath-taking views of the Glens of Antrim whilst also having time to sample the scenic delights and idyllic charm of the quaint little towns and villages you will be passing through, including the following: Glenarm, Carnlough, Cushendall and Ballycastle, the home to the one and only 400 year old ‘Oul Lammas Fair’. The next stop will be at the Carrick-a-Rede ropebridge with its death defying 100ft drop with crashing waves and views across to Rathlin island and Scotland the Mull of Kintyre (cross at your own risk, weather permitting, at own expense) 1km walk.We then travel on a short journey through Ballintoy to the Giants Causeway. There will then be a lunch stop at Giant's Barn for 30 minutes (own expense). You can bring your own lunch. Then we will visit the main attraction of the day and the mythical wonder that is the ‘Giants Causeway‘. The Giants Causeway is a UNESCO world heritage site and one of life’s must-see geological phenomenon often called the 8th wonder of the world. Follow in the footsteps of the giants of Irish folklore, Finn MacCool and Benandonner, and stand on the hexagonal shaped stones (which are estimated to be a staggering 62-65 million years old) whilst also enjoying the awe inspiring and majestic views. Can you spot the Giants Chair or the Giants organ Carved into the basalt rocks? Choose which path you take to the Causeway, or if you don't wish to walk, use the shuttle bus (small charge).After the Causeway we will visit 'The Dark Hedges' used in the Game of Thrones television series "The Kings Road".We will then travel inland back to Belfast returning at 6.30 to 7.30pm depending on season. If you have a flight from the international airport, we can arrange a taxi to the airport before the time we would arrive in Belfast.
Giant's Causeway Full-Day Tour From Dublin
On this day tour, you will enjoy a full-day scenic tour to the basalt rocks of the Giant’s Causeway. Formed more than 60 million years ago, the legend of the rocks features an Irish giant named Finn who was challenged to bridge the sea between Ireland and Scotland.The tour departs from Dublin, stroll along the windswept path of County Antrim on arrival, and get panoramic views of the Mull of Kintyre and Rathlin Island. Continue along the coastal road, and enjoy wonderful views of Whitepark Bay and Portbradden.It is then time to explore the 37,000 basalt “stepping stone” columns of the Giant’s Causeway. Towering from the cliff, and disappearing under the sea to reappear on Straffe Island, learn the legend of Finn before driving along the Causeway Coastal route between Ballycastle and Dunluce to experience one of the most dramatic roads in the world.See wind-blasted cliffs and unspoiled beaches of Northern Ireland. Stop at Dunluce Castle to tour the former residence of the McDonnell clan, considered by many to be the most romantic castle in Ireland. En route, pass through a town famed for its fantastic whisky, Bushmills. End with an orientation tour of Belfast city center, including City Hall, Victoria Square, and the famous Titanic Dry Dock, where the famous ocean liner was built.
Giant's Causeway Guided Day Tour from Belfast Including Admission to the Visitor Centre
Depart Belfast Leave Belfast at 10:15. We depart from Belfast City Center, from the bus shelter in front of the famous Europa Hotel, on Great Victoria street. Begin the journey in the company of your 100% Irish guide and your fellow travel partners for today, we'll get to know each other and have our charming guide set the scene as we take the drive through the rolling farmland of county Antrim to the North Coast of Ireland. Causeway Coast We make our way to the Causeway Coast where we can see fine views of Rathlin Island, and on a clear day we may even see the Scottish coast 13 miles away. The views along this coastline are spectacular, no wonder it is one of the most visited destinations in Europe! Dark Hedges We visit the most popular natural phenomena in Northern Ireland, the Dark Hedges. The trees were planted in the 18th century by the Stuart family to impress their guests upon arrival to their house. Most of you will recognize the Dark Hedges as King's Road from the hit TV series Game of Thrones. Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge The Rope bridge at Carrick-A-Rede is situated near the charming village of Ballintoy. Those that wish to cross the bridge can do so for a discounted price, and the charges for crossing the bridge go to support the National trust which is the charity that is responsible for the upkeep of the bridge. Those that do not wish to cross the bridge, can use the time to take an enjoyable coastal walk or visit the charming tea-rooms on the site. Please note: the bridge is a 1km walk from the car park, on an uneven path, so walking all the way to the bridge may not be practical for everyone. Giants Causeway The Giant's Causeway is the highlight of this trip for most! Built by the Irish giant Fionn and his Scottish rival Angus, it is a real masterpiece formed of perfectly shaped hexagonal columns. Your tour guide shall tell you more about the Causeway, and the legends of the area. - WE INCLUDE ADMISSION TO THE CAUSEWAY VISITOR'S CENTER, OTHER COMPANIES DO NOT (value GBP 8)- We provide you with an admission ticket to the interpretative center, enhancing your experience at the Causeway! For a small fare there is a mobility bus that can bring you all the way down the path to the Causeway, for those with walking difficulties. Dunluce Castle - Photo Stop We arrive at one of the most dramatic castle ruins in the world for a photo-stop, prepare to be amazed at the way this old castle hangs over the edge of the cliffs. Part of the Dunluce Castle fell into the sea in the 1600's, and some servants died in the tragedy. Since that time, it is believed to be haunted by the unfortunate servants. Arrive back in Belfast Arrive back in Belfast safe and well around 05:00pm in downtown Belfast.
Giant's Causeway, Glens of Antrim, N. Ireland Tour from Dublin
07:30: You will depart Dublin and begin our journey northward through the beautiful countryside. During our journey to Northern Ireland, you will be able to take a comfort break where you can enjoy some light refreshments before continuing on along the route. Our state-of-the-art Mercedes- Benz tour vehicle will seat no more than 16 passengers for maximum comfort.Once you cross the border into Northern Ireland, you will venture through the scenic glacier-carved landscape known as the Glens of Antrim. You will have the opportunity to view beautiful mountains, rollings hills, and magnificent coastal views of Rathlin Island and the Shore’s of Scotland.Giant’s CausewayOne of nature's most breathtaking sights, the causeway is made up of 40,000 hexagonal basalt columns that were created by volcanic activity 60 million years ago. However, legend has it that the Giant’s Causeway was used by legendary Irishman, Finn McCool, during his journey to fight the Scottish giant, Benandonner, and steal the most beautiful girl in all of the highlands. After viewing this unique UNESCO World Heritage Site, you will have time to stop for lunch where you can savor some local cuisine. With two hours and thirty minutes dedicated to the Causeway, you will have plenty of time to eat and experience this natural wonder.BelfastWhile in Northern Ireland’s capital you will have two hours to enjoy one of these two options, costs included;A) The legendary ocean liner RMS Titanic was built here in Belfast’s docklands, which used to be the leading manufacturer of ships in the world. In order to commemorate the loss of the notorious cruise liner they have created the Titanic Experience. Opened on the 100th anniversary of the ship’s sinking, the exhibition brings to life the 40,000 workers who built the famed vessel and unveils unseen details of the Titanic’s tragic sinking on her maiden voyage in 1912. You will have the opportunity to experience original artifacts and virtual reality exhibits while exploring one of Belfast’s most famed attractions.B) Belfast’s neighbourhoods are painted with infamous political murals and the prominent peace walls that are remnants and reminders of the conflict known as the Troubles (1969-1998). You will have the option to take a Black Taxi Tour of these neighborhoods where you can discover the dark history that lies behind these painting. The Black Taxi Tour guides are leading experts on the Troubles and are the perfect tour for those wanting to learn more about Ireland’s history.Return to DublinYou will depart Belfast and make our way back to Dublin where will arrive at approximately 19:30 after an awe- inspiring day. Choose to drop- off either in downtown Dublin or at the same hotel you were collected from.