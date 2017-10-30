Welcome to The Giant's Causeway
When you first see it you'll understand why the ancients believed the Causeway was not a natural feature. The vast expanse of regular, closely packed, hexagonal stone columns beneath the waves looks for all the world like the handiwork of giants.
This spectacular rock formation – a national nature reserve and Northern Ireland's only Unesco World Heritage site – is one of Ireland's most impressive and atmospheric landscape features, but it can get very crowded. If you can, try to visit midweek or out of season to experience it at its most evocative. Sunset in spring or autumn is the best time for photographs.