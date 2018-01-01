Welcome to Pulau Bunaken
This tiny, coral-fringed isle is North Sulawesi’s top tourist destination, yet it has managed to maintain a rootsy island soul. Tourist accommodation is spread out along two beaches and beyond that, the isle belongs to the islanders. These friendly folk have a seemingly endless reserve of authentically warm smiles and there are no hassles here – just laid-back beachy bliss.
Most people come to Bunaken for the diving. The marine biodiversity is extraordinary, with more than 300 types of coral and 3000 species of fish, abundant sponges and phenomenally colourful life on vertical walls. The 808-hectare island is part of the 891-sq-km Bunaken Manado Tua Marine National Park (Taman Laut Bunaken Manado Tua), which includes Manado Tua (Old Manado), the dormant volcano that can be seen from Manado and climbed in about four hours; Nain and Mantehage islands; and Pulau Siladen, which also has accommodation options.