Welcome to Palu

Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi, is characterless but loaded with banks and supermarkets, and has a busy regional airport. It’s a good place to do errands if you're heading to/from Kalimantan or Lore Lindu National Park. Nearby is the rarely visited yet wonderfully quaint village of Dongalla and the beach area of Tanjung Karang. Situated in a rain shadow for most of the year, Palu is one of the driest places in Indonesia.

