Welcome to Palu
Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi, is characterless but loaded with banks and supermarkets, and has a busy regional airport. It’s a good place to do errands if you're heading to/from Kalimantan or Lore Lindu National Park. Nearby is the rarely visited yet wonderfully quaint village of Dongalla and the beach area of Tanjung Karang. Situated in a rain shadow for most of the year, Palu is one of the driest places in Indonesia.
The best part of town to wander around is the busy Jl Hasanuddin II area.
Top experiences in Palu
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.