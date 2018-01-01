Welcome to Prambanan
All the temples in the Prambanan area were built between the 8th and 10th centuries AD, when Java was ruled by the Buddhist Sailendras in the south and the Hindu Sanjayas of Old Mataram in the north. Possibly by the second half of the 9th century, these two dynasties were united by the marriage of Rakai Pikatan of Hindu Mataram and the Buddhist Sailendra princess Pramodhavardhani. This may explain why a number of temples, including those of the Prambanan temple complex and the smaller Plaosan group, reveal both Shivaite and Buddhist elements in architecture and sculpture. But this is a Hindu site first and foremost, and the wealth of sculptural detail on the great Shiva temple here is the nation's most outstanding example of Hindu art.
Private Tour: Borobudur and Prambanan Temple from Yogyakarta
You are brought to the most spectacular and world’s biggest Buddhist monument complex, Borobudur, built around 800 A.D. Looming out of a patchwork of bottle-green paddies and swaying palm tops, this colossal Buddhist relic is one of the continent’s marvels. After the decline of Buddhism and the shift of power to East Java, the monument was abandoned soon after its completion. For centuries the complex lay forgotten, buried under layers of volcanic ash. Climb up to the top, level by level to appease all skill levels, and enjoy a wonderful view on the Menoreh Mountains. Enough time is given to stroll around the complex and to discover its beauty. Afterwards,we continue to visit the nearby located temples such as Pawon Temple and Mendut Temple. Drive to Prambanan village to visit the Prambanan Temple. The Hindu temple of the “slender virgin”, also known as a complex of Lorojongrang, was erected in the 9th century while Java was ruled by the Hindu Sanjayas of Old Mataram in the north. It consists of three major temples and shrines in the main area dedicated to respected Hindu’s God Trinity such as Candi Shiva Mahadeva, Candi Brahma & Candi Vishnu. Enough time is given to walk around and observe the beautiful carvings and the neighborhood shrines such as the Candi Palosan and the Candi Sewu. The Ramayana story is carved into the walls of the temples.
In the morning explore Jogjakarta old city by visiting the Sultan palace, Taman Sari castle and then drive to Borobudur, 42 kilometers west of Jogjakarta. With your guide, explore this massive Buddhist Temple- the largest in the world- and discover the incredible history behind its construction. Comprised of thousands of volcanic and river stone blocks, the temple was assembled entirely by human labor and took more than 75 years to complete. These days, the UNESCO Heritage site is still visible in its full glory- with magnificent carvings and an unusual, yet surprisingly beautiful bulk structure. A late lunch at a local restaurant set amid the rice fields. Next head to the ancient Hindu temples at Prambanan, located 17 kilometers from Jogjakarta. Built in the 9th century, this collection of sharp, jagged temples features three main inner shrines dedicated to the Hindu trinity: Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. UNESCO named Prambanan a Heritage Site in 1991. Your guide will explain the history and symbolism of the temples as you walk around. Transfer back to Jogjakarta to your hotel.
In the afternoon, transfer from the city center of Jogjakarta heading to the east, to discover the lesser known temple in the area but definitely worth to visit. Plaosan is a twin Buddhist temple separated by road in the middle of the rice field and plantation. The temple featuring many unique reliefs that has 116 ancillary domes and 50 ancillary temples. Back the entry point, a traditional horse cart, locally known as Dokar has waiting for you short transfer through traditional Javanese village to Prambanan. Explore the ancient Hindu temples at Prambanan, located 17 kilometers from Jogjakarta. Built in the 9th century, this collection of sharp, jagged temple features three main inner shrines dedicated to the Hindu trinity: Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. UNESCO named Prambanan a Heritage Site in 1991. Your guide will explain the history and symbolism of the temples as you walk around. Afterward, drive through a winding and hilly road to reach Ratu Boko, standing proudly on 200m above sea level overlooking the magnificent Prambanan temples, and mystical Mount Merapi as its far background. Ratu Boko Palace is the remnants of the glorious golden age of the ancient Javanese kingdoms. From this mystic temple you will witness a beautiful scenery when the sun is setting in the west. Back to hotel.
As you start the day in the morning, you will be on your way very close to the proximity of the city, yet still well preserved in the original traditional way. The starting point will be in the villages nearby the temple of Prambanan, and that is when you will explore the real life of Javanese people in the area.You will be shown the various types of traditional dishes, such as the making of tofu, temple, local chips called melinjo, and their respective unique way of processing from since the sorting up to the finishing. Later on, you will have the chance to play traditional musical instruments, such as gamelan and Angklung directly from the local expert. You will be surprised to know how beautiful yet dramatic the music that can be created with these.Stroll around the village and the guide will gladly show you the rice field area of the village, where you will discover the traditional way of making of bricks from clay, in a very simple yet unique way. Later on you can proceed to the actual site of the Prambanan Temple and start exploring this 9th century temple and learn more about the history of its creation, discovery, and reconstruction as you enjoy the sunset cast over the beautiful cultural city of Yogyakarta for a pleasant memory before you transfer back to the hotel.
7 Days 6 Nights Temples Of Java
Day 1: Arrival SoloUpon arrival at Adi Sumarmo International Airport, meet and greet with your guide. Transfer to your hotel at Solo. Dinner served at the hotel, and enjoy evening at leisure.Overnight at Royal Heritage SoloDay 2: Solo – Prambanan Temple – YogyakartaBreakfast at hotel. Drive to the foot of Mount Lawu. Explore the Cetho Temple; six tiers of ornate stone towers, shrines and stupas laid out in intricate geometric formations. Drive back to Berjo Village, enjoy the monument of Sukuh Temple. Back to Solo, and continue to Prambanan. Enjoy lunch at local restaurant, uncover the ancient Ramayana reliefs of the Syiwa and Brahma at Prambanan Temple Complex. Proceed to see Plaosan Temple. Drive to hotel for overnight accommodation. Check in and dinner at a traditional house-restaurant.Overnight at Royal AmbarukmoDay 3: Yogyakarta City Tour – Candirejo Village – Borobudur SunsetBreakfast at hotel. Begin your excursion to The Kraton. Continue explore Taman Sari - built especially for the Royal Family. Proceed to Kampung Tirtodipuran - home of Batik making; a famous style of textile production unique to Indonesia. Lunch at a local restaurant, continue drive to Candirejo Village. Proceed to Borobudur Temple and back to your hotel.Overnight at Plataran Heritage BorobudurDay 4: Plataran Sunrise – Selogriyo AdventureWake up before the break of dawn to see the sun rising. Enjoy an envigorating coffee and breakfast at your hotel, continue for a short drive to Mendut and Pawon Temple. Proceed for a short trek to reach Selogriyo Temple, located off the beaten track. Head back to Magelang for lunch and continue driving to Losari for overnight accommodation. Upon check-in at your hotel, you can take the option to arrange spa treatments, at extra expense.Overnight at Mesastila Hotel Day 5: Cycling TourBreakfast at hotel. Get ready for an exhilarating cycling tour today, peddle through the panoramic surroundings of the villa. Observe the coffee plantation and visit the old bathing pool at Candi Umbul. Lunch at hotel. Afternoon is free at leisure.Overnight at Mesastila HotelDay 6: Losari – Gedong Songo – Ambarawa – SemarangBreakfast at hotel and drive to Gedongsongo. Explore the 8th-century Hindu temples on horse back. Proceed to visit Museum Kereta Api. Join the lori tour, which uses an old diesel locomotive. Lunch served at local restaurant. Proceed to Semarang for overnight accommodation.Overnight at Novotel HotelDay 7: Departure SemarangEnjoy breakfast at your hotel, until the designated time for transfer to Ahmad Yani Airport for your onward flight.
Private Tour: Full Day Borobudur, Prambanan,Sunset at Ratu Boko Including Ramayana Ballet at Prambanan
Our tour guide will pick up you around 8:00 am from your hotel lobby centrally located Yogyakarta. Head to first stop Borobudur temple. Borobudur well worth of time and money. Here you have the option to hire a local guide who can explain you about the history. You may skip also to hire a local guide. This is one of world's truly great ancient monuments, the single largest Buddhist structure anywhere on earth, and few who visit fail to be taken by both the scale of place, and the remarkable attention to detail that went into the construction. Set as it is in the heart of the verdant Kedu Plain, the backdrop of mighty active volcanoes only enhances the sense of awe and drama. Then move on to most beautiful Hindu temple Prambanan. Built in the 10th century, this is the largest temple compound dedicated to Shiva in Indonesia. Rising above the centre of the last of these concentric squares are three temples decorated with reliefs illustrating the epic of the Ramayana, dedicated to the three great Hindu divinities (Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma) and three temples dedicated to the animals who serve them. Next, you will head to Ratu Boko temple to enjoy sunset. It is an archaeological site known to modern Javanese as Ratu Boko's Palace. Located on a plateau, Ratu Boko hold a great mystery and unclear history that remains unsolved. Ratu Boko is located on a plateau, about three kilometres south of Lara Jonggrang Prambanan temple complex in Yogyakarta Indonesia. The original name of this site is still unclear, however the local inhabitants named this site after King Boko, the legendary king mentioned in Loro Jonggrang folklore. The site covers 16 hectares in two hamlets of the village of Bokoharjo and Prambanan. Lastly, you will enjoy Ramayana Ballet at Prambanan. Based on an epic Hindu history, the story of model king Rama was adapted to become an important local dance, encompassing the Javanese style, culture and music. Whilst the story originated in India, the Javanese version is truly representative of the local art and culture. In the evenings, this ballet comes to life, enacted by over 200 professional dancers and musicians on an open air stage that takes advantage of the Prambanan Temples as a backdrop. After finish mentioned sightseeing our friendly driver will drop off you to your hotel centrally located Yogyakarta.