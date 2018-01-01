Private Tour: Full Day Borobudur, Prambanan,Sunset at Ratu Boko Including Ramayana Ballet at Prambanan

Our tour guide will pick up you around 8:00 am from your hotel lobby centrally located Yogyakarta. Head to first stop Borobudur temple. Borobudur well worth of time and money. Here you have the option to hire a local guide who can explain you about the history. You may skip also to hire a local guide. This is one of world's truly great ancient monuments, the single largest Buddhist structure anywhere on earth, and few who visit fail to be taken by both the scale of place, and the remarkable attention to detail that went into the construction. Set as it is in the heart of the verdant Kedu Plain, the backdrop of mighty active volcanoes only enhances the sense of awe and drama. Then move on to most beautiful Hindu temple Prambanan. Built in the 10th century, this is the largest temple compound dedicated to Shiva in Indonesia. Rising above the centre of the last of these concentric squares are three temples decorated with reliefs illustrating the epic of the Ramayana, dedicated to the three great Hindu divinities (Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma) and three temples dedicated to the animals who serve them. Next, you will head to Ratu Boko temple to enjoy sunset. It is an archaeological site known to modern Javanese as Ratu Boko's Palace. Located on a plateau, Ratu Boko hold a great mystery and unclear history that remains unsolved. Ratu Boko is located on a plateau, about three kilometres south of Lara Jonggrang Prambanan temple complex in Yogyakarta Indonesia. The original name of this site is still unclear, however the local inhabitants named this site after King Boko, the legendary king mentioned in Loro Jonggrang folklore. The site covers 16 hectares in two hamlets of the village of Bokoharjo and Prambanan. Lastly, you will enjoy Ramayana Ballet at Prambanan. Based on an epic Hindu history, the story of model king Rama was adapted to become an important local dance, encompassing the Javanese style, culture and music. Whilst the story originated in India, the Javanese version is truly representative of the local art and culture. In the evenings, this ballet comes to life, enacted by over 200 professional dancers and musicians on an open air stage that takes advantage of the Prambanan Temples as a backdrop. After finish mentioned sightseeing our friendly driver will drop off you to your hotel centrally located Yogyakarta.