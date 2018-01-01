The sublime white peak of Khangchendzonga towers above West Sikkim's breathtaking landscape of formidable mountain ridges draped to the shoulders in lush green forest. A handful of intriguing monasteries, villages and waterfalls add to the overall appeal. With a little preparation and suitable permits, there is some fabulous trekking, including the week-long adventure to Goecha La, which approaches close to the icy base of Khangchendzonga.

Yuksom, the trek's historic trailhead village, is a delight in its own right and offers some much easier day-hikes, too. Meanwhile, comfort-seekers can settle for stupendous mountain views from busy little Pelling and from quieter, rural Kuluk and Rinchenpong, where you'll also find the lovable yet forgotten Resum Monastery.

The loop of country road between those two passes close to the vertigo-inducing Singshore Bridge on a spur-road to Utterey, yet another fine trekking base, but largely for those who have made advanced arrangements.

