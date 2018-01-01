Welcome to South Sikkim

South Sikkim's prime attractions are an unforgettable trio of larger-than-life religious statues, along with the state's most significant tea plantation, which covers a steep hillside above Temi. Ravangla and Namchi are minor resorts; few visitors stay more than a day or two, giving the area a surprisingly nontouristy feel ripe for random exploration. While set back a little further from the white-tops than better-known Pelling, the mountain views are nonetheless spectacular – especially from the Ravangla-Damthang ridge road.