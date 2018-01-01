Welcome to Ravangla (Rabongla)
The small, ridge-top settlement of Ravangla (aka Rabongla or Rabong) is one of Sikkim's must-see destinations thanks to the remarkable new Buddha Park, whose gigantic golden statue sits serenely with a stunning dawn backdrop of white-topped Himalayan peaks.
Views aren't nearly as dramatic from the two main streets where the majority of Ravangla's central hotels are clustered, but a central taxi stand is handily placed to explore nearby sights, most notably the monasteries at Ralang and Yungdrung Kundrakling.