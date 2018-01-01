Enchanting Sikkim

Day 1 : Arrival At Bagdogra - Gangtok (124 Kms / 4 Hrs) On the day of arrival at Bagdogra airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later drive to Gangtok. Upon arrival at Gangtok check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Gangtok - Tsomgo Lake - Gangtok (40 Kms / 2 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion to Tsomgo Lake & Baba Mandir (In case of land slide or any reason Tsomgo Lake is closed we will provide alternate sightseeing) at the height of 12400 ft / 3780 Mts with an average depth of 50 ft. The cool water of the lake is perfectly attuned with the scenic beauty around. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Gangtok - Namchi (80 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour to Gangtok, visit Hanuman Talk, Ganesh Talk & Tashi View Point, later drive for rest of the points, that is the seven points - Rumtek Monastery or Jhakri Water Falls, Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms (Closed on Sunday), Cable Car (Own Ticket), Research Institute of Tibetology (Closed on Sunday), Do-Dul-Chorten (Stupar), Botanical Garden & flower show. Later check out from hotel and drive to Namchi. Upon arrival at Namchi check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Namchi - Ravangla - Namchi (26 Kms / 1 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion tour to Ravangla, visit Buddha Park, Ravangla Town, Rallong Monastery & Tendong Hill. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Namchi - Bagdogra (97 Kms / 3:30 Hrs) and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Bagdogra airport to board the flight for your home.