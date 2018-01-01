Welcome to East Sikkim

For most visitors, East Sikkim is synonymous with the lively capital, Gangtok, along with de rigueur day trips to Rumtek and (for Indians) Nathu La via Tsomgo Lake. And then there are those eternal traffic jams on the NH10 highway. But away from all the pharmaceutical plants of the burgeoning Rangpo–Singtan–Ranipul light-industrial axis, East Sikkim retains oodles of drop-dead gorgeous forested wonderland. Try heading off the radar and finding a place of your own. Or take the shared jeep via Pakyong to old-fashioned Rhenock, then explore the glorious ridgetops around nearby Aritar that are only just starting to be 'discovered'.

Top experiences in East Sikkim

Travel guides

Starting at $45.49

Image for

East Sikkim activities

$1189.15 Rail

Northeast India & Darjeeling by Rail

Anybody can view the sights of India by foot or bus – but you’re not just anybody. Instead, get off the beaten path and see India in a very untypical way – by train. Over two weeks, you’ll head north into Sikkim and Darjeeling via vans and local trains (including the famous toy trains in Darjeeling), giving you an up close and personal experience with authentic India. There’ll be plenty of palaces and forts to spot both on the train and off, and you’ll still get all the social elements of travelling with a group. Add in local meals and a large helping of culture, and this is a trip that’ll stay with you for a long time.
$1889.30 Rail

Kolkata to Goa by Rail

This trip is a cornerstone of our Rail offerings, and for good reason. Hop aboard and get just as much of an Indian education and adventure as you would with a traditional tour, but with a unique look at the country via rail. From touring the Taj Mahal to enjoying a local lunch in Kalimpong to visiting the seaside town of Goa, this train trip hits many of India’s highlights with plenty of time to disembark and get to know your surroundings. If you need an escape from the everyday, India is the perfect destination. Come aboard and explore it.
$4971.65 Rail

Indian Odyssey by Rail

Travel like a local on this 54-day trip, exploring India by train from the northeast to the southwest. Skip the backpacking and let the train – and the innumerable beautiful sights – move you, from the Taj Mahal to the colours of Rajasthan to the ruins of Karnataka. This trip will hit some of the country’s highlights, with loads of time to hop off and get to know your surroundings in a way only a Rail tour allows. The trip won’t last forever, but the memories definitely will.
$3299 Rail

Kolkata to Kochi by Rail

India is the perfect destination if you’re looking to do some long-term travelling that will stay in your memory (and heart!) for years. This 33-day trip allows you to travel like a native by taking the train from northeast to southwest, spotting innumerable beautiful sights along the way. From experiencing remote villages of Darjeeling and touring the Taj Mahal to absorbing the colours of Rajasthan and visiting the ruins of Karnataka, this train trip hits some of India’s highlights with plenty of time to disembark and get to know your surroundings.

$4649 Rail

Ultimate India by Rail

On this six-week trip that circles India via train, you’ll start in Delhi, travelling to Agra for a tour of the legendary Taj Mahal, then head southwest by rail to make stops in Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Goa. From there it’s on to Karnataka, Kochi, and living like a local in the Kerala Backwaters before going south, east, and north to view spectacular temples and riding the famous toy trains of Darjeeling. Top this epic journey off with local meals in family homes, wandering the beautiful streets of Jaipur and Udaipur, and relaxing on beaches along the way. India looks very different through a train’s window – see it all for yourself.
See More Activities

East Sikkim in detail

East Sikkim photo credits