Northeast India & Darjeeling by Rail
Anybody can view the sights of India by foot or bus – but you’re not just anybody. Instead, get off the beaten path and see India in a very untypical way – by train. Over two weeks, you’ll head north into Sikkim and Darjeeling via vans and local trains (including the famous toy trains in Darjeeling), giving you an up close and personal experience with authentic India. There’ll be plenty of palaces and forts to spot both on the train and off, and you’ll still get all the social elements of travelling with a group. Add in local meals and a large helping of culture, and this is a trip that’ll stay with you for a long time.
Kolkata to Goa by Rail
This trip is a cornerstone of our Rail offerings, and for good reason. Hop aboard and get just as much of an Indian education and adventure as you would with a traditional tour, but with a unique look at the country via rail. From touring the Taj Mahal to enjoying a local lunch in Kalimpong to visiting the seaside town of Goa, this train trip hits many of India’s highlights with plenty of time to disembark and get to know your surroundings. If you need an escape from the everyday, India is the perfect destination. Come aboard and explore it.
Indian Odyssey by Rail
Travel like a local on this 54-day trip, exploring India by train from the northeast to the southwest. Skip the backpacking and let the train – and the innumerable beautiful sights – move you, from the Taj Mahal to the colours of Rajasthan to the ruins of Karnataka. This trip will hit some of the country’s highlights, with loads of time to hop off and get to know your surroundings in a way only a Rail tour allows. The trip won’t last forever, but the memories definitely will.
Kolkata to Kochi by Rail
India is the perfect destination if you’re looking to do some long-term travelling that will stay in your memory (and heart!) for years. This 33-day trip allows you to travel like a native by taking the train from northeast to southwest, spotting innumerable beautiful sights along the way. From experiencing remote villages of Darjeeling and touring the Taj Mahal to absorbing the colours of Rajasthan and visiting the ruins of Karnataka, this train trip hits some of India’s highlights with plenty of time to disembark and get to know your surroundings.
Ultimate India by Rail
On this six-week trip that circles India via train, you’ll start in Delhi, travelling to Agra for a tour of the legendary Taj Mahal, then head southwest by rail to make stops in Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Goa. From there it’s on to Karnataka, Kochi, and living like a local in the Kerala Backwaters before going south, east, and north to view spectacular temples and riding the famous toy trains of Darjeeling. Top this epic journey off with local meals in family homes, wandering the beautiful streets of Jaipur and Udaipur, and relaxing on beaches along the way. India looks very different through a train’s window – see it all for yourself.