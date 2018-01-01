Welcome to East Sikkim

For most visitors, East Sikkim is synonymous with the lively capital, Gangtok, along with de rigueur day trips to Rumtek and (for Indians) Nathu La via Tsomgo Lake. And then there are those eternal traffic jams on the NH10 highway. But away from all the pharmaceutical plants of the burgeoning Rangpo–Singtan–Ranipul light-industrial axis, East Sikkim retains oodles of drop-dead gorgeous forested wonderland. Try heading off the radar and finding a place of your own. Or take the shared jeep via Pakyong to old-fashioned Rhenock, then explore the glorious ridgetops around nearby Aritar that are only just starting to be 'discovered'.