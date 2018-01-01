2-Day Private Tour of Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary and Deeg Palace from Delhi by Private Car

Day 1: Delhi to BharatpurAfter a pick-up from your Delhi city hotel you will go on a private tour of Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary. It will take approximately 4 hours by air-conditioned chauffeur driven cab, and en-route you may enjoy the scenic beauty of the landscaping on both side of the road. On arrival, check in at your hotel, have free time to rest and then later have lunch (own expense).In the afternoon, drive to Deeg Palace – a luxurious summer resort which is built in the 18th century by Raja Suraj Mal, the former king of Bharatpur. The palaces form a quadrangle with a garden and walkways at its center. There are decorative flowerbeds, shrubs, trees and numerous fountains which cool the place considerably during summer. Two huge water tanks, Gopal Sagar and Rup Sagar, on either side also help to bring down the temperature.In festivals such as Holi, colours are added to the water and small cloth pouches with different organic colors are manually inserted into the holes in the reservoir wall. When the water flows out through the intricate network of pipelines, the fountains begin spouting colored water. The spray of water from the fountains and the jets create a monsoon-like ambiance which is enhanced further by a unique technique that produces thunder-like sound all around the pavilion. Hundreds of metal balls placed strategically on the channel surrounding the roof are set rolling with the water pressure which results in a thunderous effect.After spending 2 to 3 hours there you will return to your hotel in the evening and enjoy the rest of the night at your leisure. You may dinner at the hotel (own expense). Overnight stay in a 3-star hotel in BharatpurDay 2: Bharatpur to Delhi (B)After a morning breakfast at the hotel, start your day with the sound of relaxing and soothing forest birds, green nature and fresh air in the Keoladeo National Park, formerly known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.On arrival, you may explore the national park by cycle rickshaw. Over 230 species of birds are known to have made the bird park their home. The area is spread over a 29km space and was declared a protected sanctuary in 1971. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Every year, thousands of migratory waterfowl visit the park for wintering breeding. The sanctuary is one of the richest bird areas in the world. It is known for the nesting of its resident birds and the visiting migratory birds, including water birds. The rare Siberian cranes used to come to this park in the winter for breeding. For lunch (own expense), you may purchase food from the forest lodge or you may have your lunch at the hotel.In the late afternoon you will depart from Bharatpur and proceed to be dropped off at your Delhi city hotel.