Welcome to Southwestern Odisha

Southwestern Odisha is one of the richest regions in India when it comes to traditional tribal culture. Of the 62 tribes that inhabit Odisha as a whole, the majority, including the Bonda, Koya, Paraja, Kondh, Mali and Didayi, reside in the villages around Koraput, Jeypore and Rayagada, leading lives that have remained largely unchanged for centuries, revolving largely around subsistence farming. For most visitors, the highlight of travel in this part of Odisha involves using the main towns of Koraput and Rayagada as springboards for visiting the colourful tribal markets and witnessing traditional village life – a vanishing world.