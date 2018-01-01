Welcome to Similipal National Park

The 2750-sq-km Similipal National Park has long been Odisha’s prime wildlife sanctuary. However, due to on-off Maoist activity in the region, the park has been off-limits to foreign tourists in recent years. At the time of research it was open again to visitors, but check ahead with the Similipal National Park office or Odisha Tourism in Bhubaneswar before visiting, as the security situation is volatile and subject to change. There are waterfalls to see and wild elephants are relatively common, tigers less so. Most visitors tend to be Bengali tourists who come with their own vehicles; if you don't have your own wheels, the easiest way to visit the park is by organised tour. Odisha Tourism can arrange a car and driver, otherwise some of the lodgings in Baripada can arrange transport to the park, 25km away.