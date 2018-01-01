Welcome to Gopalpur-on-Sea
If you dig nosing about seaside resorts past their prime, Gopalpur-on-Sea, a seaside town the British left to slide into history until Bengali holidaymakers rediscovered its attractions in the 1980s, could be just your thing. Prior to this, it had a noble history as a seaport with connections to Southeast Asia, the evidence of which is still scattered through the town in the form of romantically deteriorating old buildings.
The waves are too rough for swimming, but the relatively clean beach is great for a stroll or a paddle, and it’s oddly charismatic in its own strange, antiquated way.
The main village is a couple of hundred metres back from the beach, along the road to Berhampur.
Top experiences in Gopalpur-on-Sea
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.