Welcome to Sevagram
About 85km from Nagpur, Sevagram (Village of Service) was chosen by Mahatma Gandhi as his base during the Indian Independence Movement. Throughout the freedom struggle, the village played host to several nationalist leaders, who would regularly come to visit the Mahatma at his Sevagram Ashram. The overseers of this peaceful ashram, which is built on 40 hectares of farmland, have carefully restored the original huts where Gandhi lived and worked and which now house some of his personal effects. There is a small museum as well.
In nearby Paunar village, just 3km from Sevagram, you'll find Brahmavidya Mandir Ashram, founded by nationalist and Ghandi disciple Vinoba Bhave and run almost entirely by women. An experience here is steeped in swaraj (self-sufficiency) and is operated on a social system of consensus, with no central management.