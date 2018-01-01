Welcome to Mahabaleshwar
Once a summer capital under the British, today the best thing about the hill station of Mahabaleshwar (1327m) is the jaw-dropping mountain scenery on the road to get here. It's an overdeveloped mess, tainted by an ugly building boom and traffic chaos as tourists attempt a mad dash to tick off its viewpoints and falls. There's no compelling reason to visit – it's basically one big bustling bazaar surrounded by resorts and views – though the town can be used as a base to visit the impressive Pratapgad Fort or Kass Pleateau of Flowers, both nearby.
Forget about coming during the monsoon when the whole town virtually shuts down (and an unbelievable 6m of rain falls). If you have an hour or so to kill between buses, budget-friendly Nature Care Spa, across the street from the bus stand at Hotel Shreyas, hits the spot in a place like Mahabaleshwar.
