As the Deccan forest claimed and shielded the caves, with roots and shoots choking the sculptures, Ajanta remained deserted for about a millennium, until 1819 when a British hunting party led by officer John Smith stumbled upon it purely by chance.
Day 2: Aurangabad - Ajanta Caves Tour from Aurangabad (108 kms / 2 hours approx one-way) (B)Breakfast at hotel followed by full day excursion to the Ajanta Caves - a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Buddhist caves of Ajanta were discovered by British officers in 1819. The Ajanta Caves were first mentioned in the writings of the Chinese pilgrim Hiuen Tsang who visited India between A.D 629 and 645. The caves at Ajanta are older than those at Ellora. The thirty caves at Ajanta are set in a steep crescent-shaped hillside in a forested ravine of the Sahayadri hills. Thirty of them are Buddhist caves with mesmerizing sculptures and paintings depicting Buddha's life as well the lives of the Buddha in his previous births. Five of these caves are Chaityas (Place of worship) while the other 25 are Viharas (monasteries).
The Buddhist caves of Ajanta were discovered by British officers in 1819. The Ajanta Caves were first mentioned in the writings of the Chinese pilgrim Hiuen Tsang who visited India between AD 629 and 645. The caves at Ajanta are older than those at Ellora. The thirty caves at Ajanta are set in a steep crescent-shaped hillside. The caves offer mesmerizing sculptures and paintings depicting Buddha's life as well as his previous lives. Five of these caves are Chaityas (Places of worship) while the other 25 are Viharas (monasteries). The Ajanta Caves can be chronologically divided into two phases, the early Buddhist caves of 2nd century BC to first century AD and the Mahayana caves dating to 5th century AD. Ajanta is located on an ancient trade route known as ‘Dakshinapatha’. The Dakshinapatha (southern road) trade route was one of two great highways that connected different parts of the sub-continent since the Iron Age. Monasteries continued to operate here at least till the 8th century AD after which the site was forgotten till its rediscovery in 1819. The 30 caves, including the unfinished ones, were inhabited by Buddhist monks and religious devotees for more than 800 years. The caves are an outstanding testimony to the evolution of Indian art, representing the flourishing Buddhist architecture and religious influence of the prominent religion under the rule of the Guptas (the Gupta Empire’s zenith is between 320 AD and 550 AD also called the Golden Age of India with its peace and advancements in science and philosophy). The caves have both female and male representations. These are the only caves where you will find depictions from both, the Hinayana and Mahayana sects of Buddhism. After your guided tour of the caves you will be transferred back to your hotel in .
The thirty caves at Ajanta are set in a steep crescent-shaped hillside. It is a pristine area that was chosen not only for the solitude it provided for meditating Buddhist monks, but also because of its proximity to the main trade routes. The caves are filled with ornate façades, frescoes and wall paintings. A large number of incidents from the life of Buddha are depicted, as well as tales from the Jakata legends. The interior chambers are illuminated by a flood of natural light, enhancing the color and vibrancy of the images. Five of these caves are Chaityas (Places of worship) while the other 25 are Viharas (monasteries). The Ajanta Caves can be chronologically divided into two phases, the early Buddhist caves of 2nd century BC to first century AD and the Mahayana caves dating to 5th century AD.

Day 2: Half-day Excursion Ellora CavesToday, tour the Ellora group of rock-cut caves. The site features over 100 caves, of which 34 caves are open to the public. These caves were excavated out of the vertical basalt cliff in the Charanandri Hills and extend for more than a mile. They consist of 12 Buddhist (caves 1–12), 17 Hindu (caves 13–29) and 5 Jain (caves 30–34) caves. Each group of caves presents the respective deities and mythologies prevalent in the 1st millennium. The associated monasteries were built in proximity and illustrate the religious harmony and spirit of tolerance that was characteristic of ancient India. Cave 5, an architecturally important Buddhist cave, it was designed as a hall with two parallel refectory benches in the center with a Buddha statue in the rear. The most famous of the Buddhist caves is Cave 10, a worship hall called the 'Vishvakarma Cave' (literally the cave of one who accomplishes everything). It is also known as the "Carpenter's Cave", because the artistic finish gives the rock an appearance of wooden beams. At the heart of this cave is a 15-foot statue of Buddha seated in a preaching pose. The most magnificent cave is the Kailashanatha Temple (Cave 16), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This temple features the largest single monolithic rock excavation in the world. It is a chariot shaped monument which depicts Mount Kailasa, the sacred abode of Lord Shiva. You will also have a chance to view the channels near Cave 32 through which volcanic lava once flowed.
Day 02: Aurangabad - Same day trip to Ajanta Caves Breakfast at hotel. Later enjoy same day excursion to Ajanta Caves. Ajanta Caves are 99 kms away or 3 hrs drive from Aurangabad and date back to the 2nd century BC. The 30 rock hewn caves are adorned with Buddhist sculpture and the frescoes portray in epic form the religious and secular life through eight centuries. Ajanta is famous for paintings and sculptures, considered as master pieces of Buddhist religious art.

Day 03: Aurangabad - Same day trip to Ellora Caves After breakfast full day tour of Ellora Caves (29 kms) encompassing 34 rock cut shrines representing Buddhist, Hindu & Jain art dating from the 4th to 9th century A.D. The most remarkable among them is the Kailash Temple, meant to be a replica of Lord Shivas celestial abode - Kailash is the best example of Rock cut architecture and an engineering marvel.
Day 2 - Aurangabad - Ajanta Caves Tour from Aurangabad (Two hours approximately one way) (B)Breakfast at your hotel, followed by full-day excursion to the Ajanta Caves,a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Buddhist caves of Ajanta were discovered by British officers in 1819. The Ajanta Caves were first mentioned in the writings of the Chinese pilgrim Hiuen Tsang who visited India between A.D 629 and 645. The caves at Ajanta are older than those at Ellora. The thirty caves at Ajanta are set in a steep crescent-shaped hillside in a forested ravine of the Sahayadri hills. Thirty of them are Buddhist caves with mesmerizing sculptures and paintings depicting Buddha's life, as well the lives of the Buddha in his previous births. Five of these caves are Chaityas (Place of worship) while the other 25 are Viharas (monasteries).