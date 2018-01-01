Budapest Danube Bend Private Full-Day Tour with Lunch

Your morning begins with hotel pickup, where you’ll meet your private guide and hop into a personal, air-conditioned minivan. Your destination is the Danube Bend: the riverside region that’s just north of Budapest, famous both for its scenery and its cultural landmarks. Groups numbering between one and eight guests are welcome to book this private excursion. The first stop of the day will be the city of Esztergom: the seat of the Catholic Church in Hungary, and home to a colossal and beautiful basilica — in fact the largest church in the country. Take this opportunity to get out of the vehicle and go for a tour of the landmark, which is recognizable for its Grecian columns and large, green dome. Next, motor over to the small, castle town of Visegrád, from which you can take in panoramic views over the Danube Valley. Enjoy some free time to wander the streets of the medieval town, before stopping for a three-course lunch, with drinks, at a traditional Hungarian restaurant. Your third and final stop of this Danube Bend tour is the town of Szentendre, a former art colony and today a bohemian center with its share of galleries and stylish boutiques. You’ll have free time to wander its picture-perfect streets, as well as visit its museums and other cultural landmarks. For the final leg of your tour, see the Danube Bend from the water courtesy of a 1-hour river cruise, which you’ll take from Szentendre straight back to the Budapest city center (this portion of the tour is seasonally available between April 30-September 30). The tour ends when you're returned directly to your Budapest accommodation.