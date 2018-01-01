Welcome to Visegrád
Budapest Danube Bend Private Full-Day Tour with Lunch
Your morning begins with hotel pickup, where you’ll meet your private guide and hop into a personal, air-conditioned minivan. Your destination is the Danube Bend: the riverside region that’s just north of Budapest, famous both for its scenery and its cultural landmarks. Groups numbering between one and eight guests are welcome to book this private excursion. The first stop of the day will be the city of Esztergom: the seat of the Catholic Church in Hungary, and home to a colossal and beautiful basilica — in fact the largest church in the country. Take this opportunity to get out of the vehicle and go for a tour of the landmark, which is recognizable for its Grecian columns and large, green dome. Next, motor over to the small, castle town of Visegrád, from which you can take in panoramic views over the Danube Valley. Enjoy some free time to wander the streets of the medieval town, before stopping for a three-course lunch, with drinks, at a traditional Hungarian restaurant. Your third and final stop of this Danube Bend tour is the town of Szentendre, a former art colony and today a bohemian center with its share of galleries and stylish boutiques. You’ll have free time to wander its picture-perfect streets, as well as visit its museums and other cultural landmarks. For the final leg of your tour, see the Danube Bend from the water courtesy of a 1-hour river cruise, which you’ll take from Szentendre straight back to the Budapest city center (this portion of the tour is seasonally available between April 30-September 30). The tour ends when you're returned directly to your Budapest accommodation.
Danube Bend Full-Day Private Tour From Budapest
The area of the Danube Bend is considered as one of the top spots near Budapest that any visitors should not miss. Situated north of Budapest, the Danube Bend is a perfect destination for day trips for visitors who want to enjoy the unique places of Esztergom, Visegrád, and Szentendre. This tour will give you the opportunity to see the largest church in the country, as well as the former capital of Hungary at Esztergom. Explore the remains of the Royal Palace and visit the Citadel of Visegrád. Catch the breathtaking view of the Danube while enjoying a delicious three-course lunch at a nice restaurant on the Danube Bend. Continue the tour to Szentendre and explore the amazing beauty and charm of its Baroque streets. This small town is quite remarkable due to its Baroque houses and Mediterranean atmosphere. It features souvenir shops, art galleries and quaint cafes that lie on the narrow streets of the town. After a few minutes of exploring, you can pause and enjoy a slice of cake while drinking a cup of coffee. Then, you can continue exploring more craft stores, museums and gift shops. In summer seasons, you can experience a boat cruise on the Danube. As required, from May to end of September returning by boat from Szentendre. The boat leaves at 5 p.m. No boat on Monday.