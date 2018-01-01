Welcome to Marcala

Marcala is a highland town with a strong indigenous heritage. It lies at the southern end of Honduras’ 'Ruta Lenca' – a collection of Lenca villages and stronghold of Lencan culture. The town itself is tranquil but unremarkable, but it sits pretty in prime coffee country – there are several opportunities to see the world’s favorite bean being harvested and prepared. Several hikes in the surrounding area take in picturesque waterfalls and caves.