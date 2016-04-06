Welcome to Gracias

Gracias is a small, tranquil cobblestone town that's one of the prettiest and most historic settlements in Honduras. For a brief time in the 16th century, it was the capital of all Spanish-conquered Central America and traces of its former grandeur remain in its centuries-old buildings, colonial churches and impressive fort. It's been in a state of slow but charming decline ever since, and today the pace of life here rarely moves beyond walking.

