Welcome to Gracias
Gracias is a small, tranquil cobblestone town that's one of the prettiest and most historic settlements in Honduras. For a brief time in the 16th century, it was the capital of all Spanish-conquered Central America and traces of its former grandeur remain in its centuries-old buildings, colonial churches and impressive fort. It's been in a state of slow but charming decline ever since, and today the pace of life here rarely moves beyond walking.
Founded in 1526 by Spanish Captain Juan de Chávez, its original name was Gracias a Dios (Thanks to God). Eventually the town’s importance was eclipsed by Antigua (Guatemala) and Comayagua.
The area around Gracias, including Parque Nacional Montaña de Celaque, is mountainous and beautiful, much of it forested, and the main reason to come to Gracias is to explore the undulating countryside around the town itself.
Top experiences in Gracias
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.