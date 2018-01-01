Welcome to Alexandroupoli

Alexandroupoli is eastern Thrace's largest town, an axis for travel to Turkey, Bulgaria and (in summer) Samothraki island. Alexandroupoli is also a gateway to adventures in the wildlife-rich Evros Delta and beguiling Dadia Forest Reserve.

The town itself is not wildly attractive, but if you're passing through, the taverna-lined harbour has a pretty lighthouse; the town centre has two excellent museums and sparkling nightlife; and fine beaches can be found west of the town.

