Welcome to Alexandroupoli
Alexandroupoli is eastern Thrace's largest town, an axis for travel to Turkey, Bulgaria and (in summer) Samothraki island. Alexandroupoli is also a gateway to adventures in the wildlife-rich Evros Delta and beguiling Dadia Forest Reserve.
The town itself is not wildly attractive, but if you're passing through, the taverna-lined harbour has a pretty lighthouse; the town centre has two excellent museums and sparkling nightlife; and fine beaches can be found west of the town.
Top experiences in Alexandroupoli
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.