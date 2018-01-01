2 Days tour to Moominworld and Turku Castle from Helsinki

This is the best option to visit the old city Turku, Medieval Turku Castle, Naantali sea resort and the amazing Moominworld. You will be picked up in the morning from your hotel around 10:45am to start this 2 days trip to the medieval city of Turku and Moominworld.It will take less than 2 hours by fast train to get to old city Turku (train depart at 11:37am). When you arrive in Turku at around 1:30pm, you will meet with your guide and then get ready to have a great day out in this historical city. During the city tour you will see the main city square and the city hall, the Turku Cathedral, beautiful parks, interesting monuments, statues and much more. The Castle and Cathedral are the two poles of historic Turku, between which just about every important site in the city can be found. The fortress of Turku Castle has stood at the edge of the river Aura since the 1280’s. During its history it has been a defensive bastion, a majestic court, an administrative centre, a prison, a storehouse and a barracks. Nowadays the castle is a must visit tourist attraction in Finland.After the guided tour you will check-in at the Hotel and have free time to do some shopping or have a rest, and get ready for visiting Moominworld. On the second day, after your breakfast, our guide will come to pick you up and take you to the Moominworld with the Moomibus. The Moominworld is situated on the beautiful island of Kailo just outside the idyllic searesort called Naantali in Southern Finland. On this island you will visit familiar places and characters familiar the Moominvalley stories.Tour's programm:DAY 1 around 10:45 transfer to the Helsinki railway station 11:37 train departs from Helsinki 13:30 arrival to Turku, meeting with guide 13:30-15:30 Turku city tour (by car and on foot), 2 hours 15:30-16:30 Turku Castle visit 16:30 after Castle visit check-in to Hotel 17:30 free time / shopping DAY 2 breakfast in Hotel and check-out 09:00 meeting with guide 09:15 bus departure to Moominworld 17:15 bus departure from Moominworld 18:00 meeting with guide and transfer to railway station 18:30 train departure from Turku 20:23 arriving to Helsinki and transfer to Hotel Price includes: Train tickets Helsinki-Turku and Turku-Helsinki Turku city tour (both – by car and on foot), 2 hours The Turku Castle visit, 1 hour Transfer to and from the railway station in Turku Transfer to and from the hotel in Helsinki Entrance tickets to Castle and Moominworld 1 night in standar room in Hotel in Turku city centre breakfast in Hotel