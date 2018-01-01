Medieval Porvoo and Maritime Loviisa Combination Tour from Helsinki

Your full-day small-group tour starts with a pick-up from your accommodation in Helsinki city center, after which you continue to medieval Old Town of Porvoo and maritime Loviisa, both located less than an hour drive away from the capital. First you will meet your guide in Porvoo town center where your walking tour of this charming historic city and its colorful wooden shore houses and waterways commence.Today, these wooden buildings remain under protected status but many are still private residences, some to the same families that founded Porvoo. Finnish people travel to Porvoo for a day by the water, to travel by boat and stop at one of the numerous waterside cafes, bars and restaurants which proves it's still a bustling community during summer months and visitors' favorite in winter for collecting Christmas craft gifts.During the tour you will get a chance to visit the Porvoo Cathedral, sample charming little boutiques, cafes and galleries and pop into the chocolate shop to taste the famous locally produced Porvoo chocolate. Make sure to enjoy the riverside restaurants and cafes serving delicious local flavors. After your free time in Porvoo you head back to the car to continue to the charming and idyllic maritime town of Loviisa with a seaside fortress and a historical old town. In Loviisa you will see The Red Salt warehouses which have been turned into restaurants or shops. The sea has affected the history and trade of this maritime town. During the Loviisa tour you will have chance to see Laivasilta Marina, Loviisa Cathedral, the art benches in the seaside park and historical wooden houses. You can also utilize your experienced local guide to give you tips for how to make the most of your day out in the Porvoo and Loviisa, before returning back to Helsinki.