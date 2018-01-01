Welcome to Hamina

Located just 40km from the Russian border, Hamina has long been a military town. The town was founded in 1653 as a Swedish outpost, but it was largely destroyed during the Great Northern War. After Vyborg fell to Russia, Swedish king Frederick I began to rebuild the town in 1722, renaming it Fredrikshamn (as it's still known in Swedish today). At this time, construction began on the star-shaped fortifications and the circular Old Town, all designed by Axel Löwen. Alas, the fortress did not prevent Hamina's capture in 1743, and the town returned to Russian hands.

