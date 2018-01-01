Welcome to Ruotsinpyhtää

In 1743, according to the Treaty of Åbo, the Sweden–Russia border was redrawn (again), splitting the town of Pyhtää in two. West of the Ahvenkoski rapid, the town was renamed Ruotsinpyhtää (Swedish: Pyhtää). The following year, Anders Nohrström and Jakob Forsell bought the local ironworks, renaming it Strömfors after their last names. Thereafter, the town was known as Ruotsinpyhtää in Finnish and Strömfors in Swedish.

Read More