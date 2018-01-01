Welcome to Ruotsinpyhtää

In 1743, according to the Treaty of Åbo, the Sweden–Russia border was redrawn (again), splitting the town of Pyhtää in two. West of the Ahvenkoski rapid, the town was renamed Ruotsinpyhtää (Swedish: Pyhtää). The following year, Anders Nohrström and Jakob Forsell bought the local ironworks, renaming it Strömfors after their last names. Thereafter, the town was known as Ruotsinpyhtää in Finnish and Strömfors in Swedish.

Read More

Today the village – now officially part of Loviisa – consists of the old ironworks (now a museum) and the old church – and that's about it. A series of picturesque bridges crisscrosses the Uksinpekki and Adamshålet rivers, with cottages and cafes nestled into the surrounding forests. It's not exactly a destination in its own right, but it's a peaceful, pretty place to stop en route to somewhere else.

Read Less

Top experiences in Ruotsinpyhtää

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for