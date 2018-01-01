Welcome to Ruotsinpyhtää
In 1743, according to the Treaty of Åbo, the Sweden–Russia border was redrawn (again), splitting the town of Pyhtää in two. West of the Ahvenkoski rapid, the town was renamed Ruotsinpyhtää (Swedish: Pyhtää). The following year, Anders Nohrström and Jakob Forsell bought the local ironworks, renaming it Strömfors after their last names. Thereafter, the town was known as Ruotsinpyhtää in Finnish and Strömfors in Swedish.
Today the village – now officially part of Loviisa – consists of the old ironworks (now a museum) and the old church – and that's about it. A series of picturesque bridges crisscrosses the Uksinpekki and Adamshålet rivers, with cottages and cafes nestled into the surrounding forests. It's not exactly a destination in its own right, but it's a peaceful, pretty place to stop en route to somewhere else.
Top experiences in Ruotsinpyhtää
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.