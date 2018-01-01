Welcome to Raseborg

Midway between Turku and Helsinki, the seaside resort of Ekenäs (Finnish: Tammisaari) is one of Finland’s oldest towns. In 1546 King Gustav Vasa founded it as a trading port to rival Tallinn in Estonia, and the names of the streets in the Gamla Stan (Old Town) still reflect the crafts that were practised there. Nowadays the seaside village is an ideal base for exploring Ekenäs Archipelago National Park by boat or kayak, as well as the evocative ruins of Raseborg Castle in nearby Snappertuna.

In 2009 Ekenäs merged with the nearby towns of Karis and Pohja to form the municipality of Raseborg, named after the nearby castle. Both names are still in use.

