Shore Excursion: Panoramic Helsinki Highlights Tour and Porvoo

As a city of seasons, Helsinki thrives during the summer and, with the harbor serving as the pulse of the city, you will be quick to fall in love after disembarking your ship. Finland's largest city provides the cultural perks of a metropolitan area, while still holding on to the unique flavor that has made Helsinki stand out amongst the capitals of the Baltic.Your first stop will be at the Olympic Stadium used for the 1952 Olympic games. This event marked the Olympic debuts of The Soviet Union, People's Republic of China, and Israel. The United States snuck out a victory in the medal count by surpassing the Soviet Union by five medals.An hour's drive beyond Helsinki, you will travel to Porvoo, the second oldest town in Finland. The countryside you travel through to arrive at your destination will give you a glimpse into the more rural lifestyle that many here love.Arriving in Porvoo, you'll see why it was an important trading post as far back as the 13th century. The red riverside storehouses formed a medieval harbour where salt and other products were imported. Today, they have become the symbol of Porvoo and it is said that they are the most photographed attraction in the country.Small, low houses and picturesque yards line the narrow streets of this historical wooden town centre. The prize of the city is the Grand Church, first built in the 13th century and now reflecting a profile of the 15th century.The town has become a magnet for many artists who have lived and worked in the town. Finnish national poet J.L. Runeberg, painter Albert Edelfeldt, and sculptor Ville Vallgren have all been inspired by Porvoo's charm. The town is alive with the work of current artists and writers.One of the most architecturally unique locations in all of Finland is the Rock Church. The church is built entirely underground and is covered by an oval dome reinforced by beams of various sizes. Entered from street level, rows of skylights illuminate the hall, which serves as a popular concert facility and wedding location. During its inaugural season, it was visited by over 100,000 people.At the end of the tour, free time will be provided for shopping or grabbing a bit to eat in Market Square. You can either stay in the city and return at your own pace or return to the ship by the tour vehicle.