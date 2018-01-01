Welcome to Porvoo
Porvoo is home to a fantastic dining scene and a burgeoning arts movement. During the day these ancient streets are bustling with visitors, but spending a weeknight will mean you'll have the place more or less to yourself.
Top experiences in Porvoo
Porvoo activities
6-Hour Shore Excursion: Best of Helsinki Group Tour
Meet your professional English-speaking guide outside the Main Port Gate and transfer by bus to the City Center of Helsinki. A comprehensive Must-See tour that covers the most important and interesting parts of Helsinki:The historical centre, the Presidential Palace, City Hall, the Uspenski Cathedral, the colourful Market Square, the Parliament buildings, Finlandia Hall and the Opera House. Make numerous photo stops, including sites like the Senate Square, the Sibelius Monument and, when possible, the Temppeliaukio Church (the church in the rock).Get back onto the bus and relax as you are driven into the small picturesque village of Porvoo just outside of Helsinki. When in Porvoo, you will enjoy a guided walk around the Old Town of Porvoo, which was founded in 14th century, visit Porvoo Cathedral, and will have numerous shopping opportunities including finest finnish chocolate, which you will get to try before buying.Although small, Porvoo is a perfect getaway from busy city life with it's fairytale-like Town Hall Square, craftsmen shops, small houses and narrow streets, and of course - miniature red warehouses along the river.Transfer back to the ship at the end of the tour.
Private Half-Day to Medieval Porvoo from Helsinki
You will be picked up in the morning from a location of your choice in Helsinki to start this private half-day trip to picturesque Porvoo.You will travel with your private guide to Porvoo which is located approx. 50 km east of Helsinki, in the eastern Uusimaa region on the coast of the Gulf of Finland and less than an hour drive away from the capital.Evidence of this 800-year-old city's long history can still be sensed as you walk its charming streets, passing by its best-known landmarks, red shore houses, and the river that flows through the city. During the tour you'll get an insight into the town's history and present day, and you will also hear fascinating stories about people who have lived in and visited the town. Porvoo being the second oldest town in Finland, it's a beautiful city filled with history and its Old Town attracts travelers from all over the world. On this tour you will have a chance to visit many of the city's major sights such as Porvoo Cathedral, the Old Town Hall and historical center, the Red Warehouse Buildings and sample the charming handicrafts and souvenirs boutiques. You can also have a cup of coffee or do some shopping in some of the nice small boutiques. After the visit you will return back to Helsinki.
Half-Day Porvoo Tour from Helsinki
This guided half-day tour begins and ends in Helsinki city centre. Porvoo is located 50 km (31 miles) away from Helsinki. The tour includes a guided walk in Porvoo during which you will get familiar with the Old Town of Porvoo and the beautiful medieval cathedral. There will be some free time for a cup of coffee and a walk in the old town with delightful shops and craftsmen's workshops. The Old Town of Porvoo is unique. The mosaic-like town plan with its maze of streets and irregularly shaped plots dates back to the Middle Ages. Since then the town suffered many fires, but always the stubborn citizens rebuilt their houses on the same foundations.On top of the hill, in the heart of Old Porvoo, you can see the Porvoo Cathedral. Its eventful history dates back to the turn of the 14th century. Over the centuries, this beautiful church has burnt down five times. Old Porvoo is full of charming boutiques offering home decoration articles, clothing and gifts. For food lovers, Porvoo is a dream-come-true, and the word on the restaurants and cafés the city has to offer has spread far.
Half-Day Tour of Porvoo Old Town from Helsinki
Your half-day small-group tour starts with a pick-up from your accommodation in Helsinki city centre, after which you continue to medieval Old Town of Porvoo. You will meet your guide in Porvoo town centre where your walking tour of this charming historic city and its colorful wooden shore houses and waterways commence.Today, these wooden buildings remain under protected status but many are still private residences, some to the same families that founded Porvoo. Finnish people travel to Porvoo for a day by the water, to travel by boat and stop at one of the numerous waterside cafes, bars and restaurants which proves it's still a bustling community during summer months and visitors' favorite in winter for collecting Christmas craft gifts.During the tour you will get a chance to visit the Porvoo Cathedral, sample charming little boutiques, cafes and galleries and pop into the chocolate shop to taste the famous locally produced Porvoo chocolate. Make sure to enjoy the riverside restaurants and cafes serving delicious local flavours. You can also utilize your experienced local guide to give you tips for how to make the most of your day out in the Porvoo, before returning back to Helsinki.
Shore Excursion: Panoramic Helsinki Highlights Tour and Porvoo
As a city of seasons, Helsinki thrives during the summer and, with the harbor serving as the pulse of the city, you will be quick to fall in love after disembarking your ship. Finland's largest city provides the cultural perks of a metropolitan area, while still holding on to the unique flavor that has made Helsinki stand out amongst the capitals of the Baltic.Your first stop will be at the Olympic Stadium used for the 1952 Olympic games. This event marked the Olympic debuts of The Soviet Union, People's Republic of China, and Israel. The United States snuck out a victory in the medal count by surpassing the Soviet Union by five medals.An hour's drive beyond Helsinki, you will travel to Porvoo, the second oldest town in Finland. The countryside you travel through to arrive at your destination will give you a glimpse into the more rural lifestyle that many here love.Arriving in Porvoo, you'll see why it was an important trading post as far back as the 13th century. The red riverside storehouses formed a medieval harbour where salt and other products were imported. Today, they have become the symbol of Porvoo and it is said that they are the most photographed attraction in the country.Small, low houses and picturesque yards line the narrow streets of this historical wooden town centre. The prize of the city is the Grand Church, first built in the 13th century and now reflecting a profile of the 15th century.The town has become a magnet for many artists who have lived and worked in the town. Finnish national poet J.L. Runeberg, painter Albert Edelfeldt, and sculptor Ville Vallgren have all been inspired by Porvoo's charm. The town is alive with the work of current artists and writers.One of the most architecturally unique locations in all of Finland is the Rock Church. The church is built entirely underground and is covered by an oval dome reinforced by beams of various sizes. Entered from street level, rows of skylights illuminate the hall, which serves as a popular concert facility and wedding location. During its inaugural season, it was visited by over 100,000 people.At the end of the tour, free time will be provided for shopping or grabbing a bit to eat in Market Square. You can either stay in the city and return at your own pace or return to the ship by the tour vehicle.
Private Half-Day Tour of Old City of Porvoo from Helsinki
Meet your private guide in Helsinki city centre and take a seat in your vehicle to begin your 4-hour tour. Then, take the 1-hour journey to the historic town of Porvoo — widely considered among Finland’s most fascinating settlements.On arrival, explore the Old Town with your private guide and admire the picturesque yards, traditional houses, and narrow streets for which Porvoo is famous. Along the way, gain insight into a history dating back to the Middle Ages.See the red warehouses lining the riverbanks and listen as your private guide explains the town’s fishing, seafaring, and trading heritage. Discover top attractions including 15th-century Porvoo Cathedral, then visit the shops and artisan workshops at your leisure during free time.When your time in Porvoo comes to an end, return in comfort to your starting point in central Helsinki to conclude your half-day tour.