Welcome to Latacunga
Volcán Cotopaxi, which dominates the town on a clear day, erupted violently in 1742 and 1768, destroying much of the city both times. The indomitable survivors rebuilt, only to have an immense eruption in 1877 wreak havoc a third time. In 2015 Latacunga was once again coated in ash from Cotopaxi; luckily, no lava flows damaged the town this time.
To celebrate their rich indigenous and Catholic history, the people of Latacunga put on one of the most famous and magnificent parties in all of Ecuador, the Mamá Negra festival.
Quilotoa Lagoon Private Day Trip from Quito
Your full-day tour begins with early morning pickup from your hotel/accommodation in Quito. You will drive south of Quito through the Avenue of the Volcanoes and pass through the towns of Latacunga and Pujilí.You will stop and visit an indigenous local house from the “Paramos” and observe their traditions and way of life. Enter their home, made of straw and enjoy time interacting with them. You will learn about their life and how they prepare the soil to sow. After your visit, head to the town of Tigua, famous for its native paintings. Continue up to the Quilotoa volcano, where you will be able to descend to the lake located inside the crater or just walk around the crater. You will also be able to enjoy an unforgettable experience by mule back riding. Enjoy lunch (if option selected) and stand in awe at the most beautiful landscapes in the highlands and traditional indigenous villages.Finally, you will return to Quito to be dropped-off at your hotel. Note: On Thursdays, Saquisilí Indigenous Market
Private 2-Day Quilotoa Lagoon and Baños from Quito
Day 1: Quito - Quilotoa Lagoon ( lunch )Your 2-day tour starts a journey through the Avenue of the Volcanoes, passing through by the towns of Latacunga and Pujilí. On the way to Quilotoa, you’ll stop to visit an indigenous thatched house from the Paramos tribe, where you’ll observe the clothes and customs of residents. Visit the town of Tigua, famous for its naive paintings. Then, continue up to the Quilotoa volcano, where you will be able to descend to the Quilotoa Lagoon located inside the crater. Go mule riding through volcanic landscapes before drop-off at your hotel in Baños. Day 2: Baños - Quito (breakfast, lunch)After breakfast, take a walk to Agoyan Pailón del Diablo and Manto de la Novia waterfalls where it is possible to take a cable car down near the waterfall and Casa del Árbol to have a spectacular view of Baños. Lunch and return to Quito.
Private Day Trip to Quilotoa Lagoon and Markets from Quito
Join this full-day tour to Quilotoa and local market departing at time 7:00am from your hotel.This full day cultural tour begins with a visit to local indigenous market at either Saquisilli (Thursdays only) or Pujili (Sundays only).A small market town located only a few miles away from Latacunga and the Quito-Ambato highway.Pujili is a small town with a rich culture and history. Most of the inhabitants of Pujili are indigenous and the best time to see native customs and clothing are the market days: Wednesdays and Sundays. Men and women from surrounding villages will pack up their llamas and donkeys early in the morning in order to come to the market and sell their extra produce for whatever money they can make.The trip through the villages of the area provide a fantastic chance to see one of the most authentic parts of the country. Before lunch we visit a local indigenous home where you have the opportunity to interact with the locals. Then we will visit the community of Tigua, a well-known place for its handicrafts. From here we will continue our trip towards the volcano Quilotoa.The drive to Laguna Quilotoa, an amazing emerald lagoon inside a volcano crater at the height of approximately 3,800m, displays a beautiful view of the Andean mountains, passing the ancient canyon of Zumbahua and many indigenous towns and farmlands. Then we will walk 2-hour round the crater rim or hiking down the crater. Return option from the lake to the Rim by mule (Optional) Arrival in Quito at approximately 6:30pm.
3-Day Quilotoa Hiking Tour Including Local Communi
Day 1 (L)After hotel pickup early in the morning, you will board a vehicle at about 7:30am and head to Quilotoa. You will drive south of Quito through the Avenue of the Volcanoes and pass by the towns of Latacunga and Pujilí. On the way, you will stop to visit an indigenous local house from the “Paramos”. Here, you will observe their clothes and customs, but most importantly you will visit their typical indigenous house made of straw. Share some moments with them, talking, watching and learning about their life and how they prepare the soil to sow. Then, you will head to visit the town of Tigua, famous for its naive paintings. Continue the drive up to Quilotoa volcano, where you will be able to descend to the lake located inside the crater or just walk around the crater for 3 hours. Prepare yourself to enjoy an unforgettable experience by mule back riding! Enjoy of the most beautiful landscape in the highlands and traditional indigenous villages. Accommodation in Quilotoa at a local lodge.Day 2: (B) (L) You will leave the Quilotoa Crater after breakfast to hike down and up to Chugchilan. It is a 5 to 6 hours hike, going up to between 12,796 feet (3,900 meters) and 10,499 feet (3,200 meters). You will cross the Rio Toachi Canyon and then head back up to get to the road that takes you to Chugchilan. During this 5-hour hike, you will have excellent views on the Toachi Canyon, and you will get good impressions what life is like on the countryside in the Andes. Accommodation in Chugchilan at a local lodge.Day 3: (B) (L)After breakfast, you leave with your guide towards Isinlivi, the next village on your trip. Enjoy a 4-hour hike going down into the warm canyon of Rio Toachi and relaxing at the riverbed before going the last meters up to Isinlivi. During the hike, you will descend 400 meters with an ascent of 300 meters, covering a distance of 7 miles (12 kilometers). Enjoy lunch and then return to Quito.
4 Day Quilotoa Hostel Hopping Hike and Cotopaxi Volcano
ITINERARY DAY 1 (L,D):QUITO – COTOPAXI NATIONAL PARK – ISINLIVI TOWNEarly in the morning your guide and transportation will pick you up to head south along the Avenue of the Volcanoes. You will be an entire day at the Cotopaxi National Park visiting the museum and enjoying a hike through this wonderful world of the Ecuadorian paramo. Visit the Limpiopungo Lake and continue to the refuge at 5,897 meters above sea level. The perfect cone-shaped mountain, covered in glaciers is rising heavenwards and with good weather, you can watch over almost all the peaks in the country. Afterwards you will have a lovely night staying over at Isinlivi town. DAY 2 (B,L,D):ISINLIVI – CHUGCHILANToday you will go hiking for approx. 4-5 hours. After breakfast we will prepare the hike by putting the luggage on good looking, healthy horses. It is a comfortable trek going up and down, walking along Toachi River by crossing hamlets and cultivate valleys. An opportunity to dive into the life of local people and to enjoy the lovely Andean landscapes. We will go down to the canyon and from here a three kilometer climb until to reach the adorable town of Chugchilán. This small town is surrounded by a rustic environment full of authenticity. In the afternoon you are able to walk its few blocks by yourself. DAY 3 (B,L,D):CHUGCHILAN – QUILOTOA – TIGUAAfter breakfast we will get ready for a full day of hiking, approx. 5-6 hours. If you are inexperienced, you might need more time. The hike will go down until we reach Rio Sihui. We will cross footbridges and pass small villages such as Guamaya town, a perfect place to admire the Canyon walls and its complex structure. After the long journey we will reach the loop of Quilotoa lake. You will be able to take many beautiful pictures of this volcanic crater filled by an exquisite, emerald colored lake. This is one of the best treks in this area because of the stunning views of the lake. If your physical condition is not well, there is also the option to hike around the lake instead of going down to the lake itself. This will take less physical effort. Afterwards a local pickup car will take you to an old but charming hacienda to spend the afternoon with a local indigenous family. You can watch them milking their cows, ride a llama or just enjoy the ambiance. DAY 4 (B):TIGUA – QUITO OR SOUTH OF ECUADORToday our private transportation will pick you up after breakfast to take you back to Quito or to drop you off at the Latacunga bus station to go to the south of Ecuador. It is optional to go to your final destination with a private car, just ask (Extra cost).
4-Day Magic Tour Quito, Cotopaxi, Quilotoa, Baños Devil's Nose Train and Cuenca
Day 1 Quito-Cotopaxi-Quilotoa 07:30 Early in the morning the guide will pick you up from your hotel to start the tour, first visit the Cotopaxi National Park, where depending on the physical conditions we can go up to the refuge (4864masl) or if you can´t walk up to the refuge you will walk around the Limpipungo lake,if the weather is good you will see several volcanoes of Ecuador . After this visit you will go to Quilotoa Lake, for many the most beautiful place in Ecuador, here you will walk to the bottom of the lake and for the return you can rent a horse to ascend. ($ 10). Finally you will travel to Latacunga to rest in your assigned hotel. Day 2 Latacunga-Baños 08:00am-On this day after breakfast you will go to the charming city of Baños to enjoy the famous” Av. De las Cascadas”, after visiting the waterfall of Pailon del Diablo you will take the “Swing at the end of the world”, then you will return to Baños to rest and use the facilities from the hotel or if you prefer you can take a massage (optional). Day 3 Baños-Devil´s Nose Train-Ingapirca-Cuenca 07:00am- The guide will pick you up to travel to Alausi, there you will take the Ecuadorian train tour what was known as the most difficult train in the world, in this exciting ride you will enjoy beautiful Andean landscapes and also have a show of Andean music. After this you will have time for lunch and then you will travel south to visit the most important archaeological complex of Ecuador "Ingapirca" here you will learn about the Cañari and Inca cultures. Then you will travel for 1:30 min. to arrive to Cuenca to stay at the assigned hotel. Day 4 Cuenca city tour & Cajas National Park or Gualaceo 08:30am- On this day you will visit the city of Cuenca considered the most beautiful in Ecuador, here you will visit its historic center that was declared a Cultural Heritage Site in 1999, In the afternoon people can choose between visiting Cajas National Park a place full of lakes and forests of Polylepis or if you prefer you will visit the cantons of Gualaceo and Chordeleg to learn about jewelry and the manufacture of textiles in a traditional technique called IKAT, after that you will return to your hotel in Cuenca. End of the services. NOTE: If you want you can take an extension to Guayaquil or Vilcabamba for an extra charge.