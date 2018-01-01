Welcome to Guaranda

Half the fun of Guaranda is getting there. The 99km ‘highway’ from Ambato reaches altitudes over 4000m and passes within 5km of the glacier on Volcán Chimborazo (6263m). From here, the mountain almost looks easy to climb. The capital of Bolívar province, Guaranda is small and uneventful. It sits amid seven steep hills that have prompted the moniker ‘the Rome of the Andes’ – but it certainly didn’t get this nickname for its cultural offerings. The Wednesday and Saturday markets in the Plaza 15 de Mayo are worth checking out, as are the Carnaval celebrations in February, with water fights, dances, parades and a little liquor with local herbs called ‘Pájaro Azul’ (Blue Bird).

Top experiences in Guaranda

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for

Guaranda activities

$200 Food, Wine & Nightlife

Markets and Gourmet Lunch in Quito

Your guide will pick you up at your hotel at 8:45 am. At 9:15 am you'll be visiting the first market in Quito, a lovely and vibrant organic market where you can meet wonderful producers and purchase and try organic products.You'll stop to taste some of the delights the producers have to offer; cooked empanadas and/or tortillas along with a cup of coffee or an herbal tea.By 10:30 am you'll visit a local brewery and do some tasting here too. The activity can be changed for non-drinkers only if the group is private. You will also visit a local tienda where local products are processed, you will taste the Guayusa tea.You will then be visiting Santa Clara's Market, another unique and different experience. Producers and local vendors here provide fruits, vegetables and daily basic products in small stands where you can eat. You'll also find natural remedies, incense, etc.  This place is also known for their wood and paja toquilla crafters.  You will then visit the Salinerito shop where you can taste Pajaro Azul chocolate (Pajaro Azul is an alcoholic beverage from Guaranda, a small city in the central Andes of Ecuador) and cheese from the province of Salinas.Finally, you will enjoy a wonderful lunch at Urko, unique place for local dishes. You'll be welcomed by the Chef and you'll learn a lot about our local cuisine and how we adapt unique ingredients to the most beautiful and delicious plates in Quito (5 course menu).Drop-off at your hotel.
See More Activities

Guaranda in detail