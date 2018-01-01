Markets and Gourmet Lunch in Quito

Your guide will pick you up at your hotel at 8:45 am. At 9:15 am you'll be visiting the first market in Quito, a lovely and vibrant organic market where you can meet wonderful producers and purchase and try organic products.You'll stop to taste some of the delights the producers have to offer; cooked empanadas and/or tortillas along with a cup of coffee or an herbal tea.By 10:30 am you'll visit a local brewery and do some tasting here too. The activity can be changed for non-drinkers only if the group is private. You will also visit a local tienda where local products are processed, you will taste the Guayusa tea.You will then be visiting Santa Clara's Market, another unique and different experience. Producers and local vendors here provide fruits, vegetables and daily basic products in small stands where you can eat. You'll also find natural remedies, incense, etc. This place is also known for their wood and paja toquilla crafters. You will then visit the Salinerito shop where you can taste Pajaro Azul chocolate (Pajaro Azul is an alcoholic beverage from Guaranda, a small city in the central Andes of Ecuador) and cheese from the province of Salinas.Finally, you will enjoy a wonderful lunch at Urko, unique place for local dishes. You'll be welcomed by the Chef and you'll learn a lot about our local cuisine and how we adapt unique ingredients to the most beautiful and delicious plates in Quito (5 course menu).Drop-off at your hotel.