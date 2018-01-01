Welcome to Ambato

While busy Ambato makes it onto few travelers’ must-see lists, the town is not without its charms. The central plaza gives an authentic picture of big-city life in the Andes, and it's a town of growing cultural sophistication, housing the best museums in the Central Highlands. Above town, there are fabulous views of the puffing Volcán Tungurahua (5016m), and Ambato’s parks and quintas (historic country homes) offer some respite from the bustle of downtown. The Monday market fills Ambato’s central streets and plazas, and is a major hub in the flower trade.

