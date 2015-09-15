Welcome to Dili
Dili is a great place to recharge batteries (literally) between jaunts into the districts. Pick accommodation with a pool and its own restaurant for the ideal escape from the dust and noise that can overload the senses. Travellers tend to hang out in the bars along Av de Portugal (also known as Beach Rd) and at Areia Branca, near the Christ statue. Timor Plaza, closeish to the airport, is a surprisingly good spot for food, bars and air-con. Dili's biggest jewel? World-class dive sites are just minutes from town.
Top experiences in Dili
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Dili activities
13-Day Small-Group Tour of Timor
Day 1 - Arrival Dili (D)Upon your arrival in Timor, your English-speaking guide will meet you at Nicolau Lombardo Airport and set the scene introducing you to the recent history of resistance in this amazing half island.Overnight at Portuguese Hotel (3 star)Day 2 - Baucau (B, L, D)The fascinating story continues while you explore Dili from the panorama of Cristo Rei, the white sand of Areia Branca. Your tour guide will share their knowledge of Timor-Leste’s history and culture. After lunch it’s off to Baucau, Timor-Leste’s second largest city, which will include a 3-hour stunning coastal drive.Overnight at Pousada Baucau (3 star)Day 3 and 4 - Luro (B, L, D)Today, you will meet individuals at the Luro village who will open their homes to visitors and share the delights of traditional Timorese culture, dance, song, and food. After a 2-hour hike to Mt Huffa Huffa, wind your way down through rice paddies and be rewarded by a traditional meal.2 nights at Traditional Homestay (3 star)Day 5 - Tutuala Beach (B, L, D)Travel 3 hours to the very eastern tip of Timor. Take a short boat ride with local fishermen to the sacred island of Jaco.Overnight in a Beach Guesthouse (3 star)Day 6 - Com Fishing Village (B, L, D)In the morning, take a 1.5-hour hike to view ancient cave art. After a short drive, arrive at the sleepy fishing village of Com.Overnight at Beach Bungalow (3 star)Day 7 and 8 - Loi Hunu (B, L, D)Travel via Baucau into the mountains before arriving at the guesthouse in the middle of resistance country. On the eighth day, take a 5-hour hike deep into the mountains to discover Mundo Perdido, the lost land.2 nights at Mountain Guesthouse (3 star)Day 9 - Same (B, L, D)Travel down to the South Coast. Stay at the base of the mountains and learn about Dom Bom Ventura, Timor’s revolutionary who led the losing battle to rid the country of its Portuguese invaders.Overnight at Gia Ria Guesthouse (3 star)Day 10 - Hatu Builico (B, L, D)Travel up to Timor’s highest village as you prepare for a dawn climb to the summit of Mt Ramelau, Timor’s tallest mountain.Overnight at Mountain Guesthouse (3 star)Day 11 - Maubisse (B, L, D)Visit a traditional village and participate in the traditional welcome ceremony. Learn about the various seasonal ceremonies. Then, visit a local coffee farm and sample Timor’s famous organic coffee.Overnight at Portuguese Style Pousada (3 star)Day 12 - Dili (B, L, D)Enjoy the long drive back to Dili.Overnight at Portuguese Hotel (3 star)Day 13 - Departure (B)Following breakfast, you will be transferred to the airport for your onward flight.
Full-Day Tour of Dili
Meet your guide between 8am and 8:30am at your accommodation in Dili, then take a seat in your vehicle to begin your 7-hour tour. First, head to the Australian World War II Memorial and Museum in Dare and learn how the Timorese people supported Australian soldiers against the occupying Japanese forces between 1942 and 1945.Afterward, visit sites of interest including the Santa Cruz cemetery — infamous as the site of the Santa Cruz massacre of 12th November 1991 — and the Xanana Cultural Centre, which showcases a collection of photographs and paintings of Timorese resistance fighter and politician Xanana Gusmão. Here, visit the East Timorese Resistance Archive and Museum for a 40-minute guided tour, and gain insight into Indonesia’s troubled occupation of the region.Following a delicious Timorese buffet lunch, visit alocal craft market where women practise the traditional arts of fabric- and basket-weaving. Along the way, discover top sites of interest such as the National Parliament and the popular Chega! Exhibition — standing for truth and reconciliation in East Timor.Head east along the coast to the Cristo Rei of Dili statue — widely considered among the city’s top attractions. Here, choose to either explore the gardens or follow the Stations of the Cross to the top for panoramic views.When your time at the Cristo Rei of Dili statue comes to an end, return in comfort to your accommodation in Dili to conclude your tour.
8-Day Timor Explorer Tour
This 8 day gives travellers the full Timor Leste experience starting out with a Dili City Tour. Exploring East Timor’s laid-back capital of Dili, which has sprung to life since independence in 2002. Departing Dili we travel east along the spectacular ocean road stopping for some crocodile feeding in Metinaro, arriving in Baucau, Timor-Leste’s second largest city. Taking a walking tour of the “Old Town” exploring the Portuguese influenced town. Then on to the 7 Tunnels built by the Japanese during WW2 arriving in Loihuno, set amongst the forests, waterfalls, resistance hideouts, and the Mundo Perdido (“Lost World”) Mountain Range. We take a short trek up to limestone caves continuing on to the tiny seaside village of Com on the fringes of the Nino Konis Santana Marine & Terrestrial National Park, and Jaco Island, visiting the ancient cave paintings at Iii Kere-Kere and the numerous stone sarcophagi and animistic shrines throughout the Los Palso district. Travelling back to Dili and onto Atauro Island in the Wetar Strait well known for dolphin and whale activities, Island time now kicks in.The Island is alive with soft coral and tropical sea life. Take a leisurely dip in the water, or vigorously swim around our pristine private beaches. Swim or float on the crystal clear waters or let one of the experienced Island guides take you away to a few favourite sites. For an added cost, the Island staff will assist you in organizing your island activities that include: * guided snorkelling or scuba diving* Hiking & trekking* Tiga Roda Village Tour* Offshore Fishing* Massage* Dolphin & Whale Watching* 4X4 Tours* Mountain Bike ToursA buffet dinner is served at the lodge or you can choose to visit the Local “Italian Restaurant” in the village of Villa.We travel back to Dili, were you have the choice to explore more of the city and do some shopping or enjoy the beach and café strip before departing Dili in the morning.
Full-Day Maubara and Liquica Tour from Dili
After being picked up from your hotel you will travel west along the esplanade through East Timor’s laid-back capital of Dili, which has sprung into life since independence in 2002. The city is nestled into the base of the surrounding hills, which are lush and green in the rainy season. You will pass by many historical buildings, monuments and religious places including the Farol Lighthouse, Statue of Integration and Dili’s oldest church, Motael. You will arrive at the Tasi Tolu Peace Park (Tasi-Tolu literally means “three seas” in the local language) and refers to 3 salt lakes that comprise the Tasi-Tolu wetlands. The area is of national cultural significance being an important symbol of the struggle for Independence, and was declared a national park in 2000. The Tasi Tolu Alter is built in the shape of a traditional Uma Lulik or sacred house and was commissioned for the visit by Pope John Paul II where he celebrated mass in 1989. A large bronze statue of Pope John Paul II was commissioned by the Timorese Government 2003 in memory of his visit. The next stop is the ruins of the Aipelo Military Command Post, which dates back to 18th Century and served as a prison, run by the Portuguese until 1959. Travelling further west we arrive at the colorful seaside town of Maubara where the women are renowned for the production of hand woven, basketwork. Taking a break for morning tea in the Fort of Maubara, built by the Dutch in the 1850’s, a building that generated many disputes between the Dutch and Portuguese during that time. You will then you have free time to explore the craft markets along the seaside. Travelling back towards Dili, you will stop in Liquisa which is the closest district to the west of Dili, taking a 1.5 hour easy walking tour of the historical town with its Portuguese influenced architecture, visiting 12 sites that have been identified as significant cultural and historical sites. You will have lunch at the Black Rock Resort and enjoy a refreshing swim at the Black Rock Beach before returning to Dili.
3-Day Loi-huno Caving Adventure
Traveling East from Dili we arrive in the historic town of Bacau where we take lunch before arriving in Loi-huno, set amongst the forests, waterfalls, resistance hideouts,and the Mundo Perdido (“Lost World”) Mountain Range. We settle in to the eco lodge that will serve as our base. The next day is spent exploring the District of Viqueque starting off with a short trek up to limestone caves where the experienced local guides will guide you through the caverns and tell the fascinating stories of how Loihuno came to be abundant with water and agriculture. Lunch at the hotel and time to rest before we head to village for a traditional cooking class and delicious dinner.Cooking classes really give our visitors the opportunity to experience the daily life of Timorese women. Returning to the hotel after dinner. We set out towards dili today visiting the 7 Tunnels built by the Japanese during WW2 to store Munitions, vehicles and food. Taking lunch in Bacau and taking a refreshing swim at the historic Piscina (spring feed pool) Arriving in Dili around 5pm. Price is inclusive of hotel pickups, all Entry Fee’s and Air-conditioned 4x4 Transport, accommodation, breakfasts, and english speaking guide.
5-hour Dili After Dark Night Tour Including Dinner on the Beach
We’re heading out on the town! This Dili night tour hits up the locals’ favourite places after dark and you will be taken along for a night to remember. Once you’ve been picked up from your hotel, you’ll travel along the waterfront — commonly known as Embassy Row due to the 15 foreign embassies located in this area — until you reach the Dili night market. This is where the locals flock every night and you will join them for a local experience. Your guides will set up tables and chairs on the beach, amid all the local families gathering for an evening meal. Watch the children building sandcastles and swimming in the shallows, and smell the delicious array of local food being prepared on the grills lining the beach. Barbecue delicacies are seasonal so the menu’s always changing, but you can often find dishes featuring fish, squid, octopus, chicken, beef, corn, and katupa (rice cooked in a palm leaf basket). Dig into a tasty dinner starring these local treats as you watch the sun go down from the beach. Soft drinks and water are served with the meal and ice-cold Bintang beer is available to purchase. (Don’t worry if you’re vegetarian — Your tastes are catered for as long as they have notice in advance. Please notify us in the “Additional request” box at checkout when you book your tour. After dinner you’ll head to a local live music venue, where you can sit back and enjoy a view across the bay or dance the night away. Grab a beer or cocktail (not included), and enjoy the live music being performed by talented Timor-Leste musicians. Once the night has come to a close, you will be dropped off back at your hotel.