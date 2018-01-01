Samana Day Trip Through Miches

You'll be picked up in comfortable buses in the Punta Cana, Bavaro, Uvero Alto and Bayahibe areas where we will begin a terrific adventure full of new experiences. Visitors will discover the amazing Dominican countryside through rural roads and magical places, ideal for taking pictures. The journey will start at El Seybo’s main highway which will take the group from Bavaro to Miches in approximately an hour and a half. The trip will take the group to the dock where you'll get on a speedboat heading to Santa Barbara de Samana, where a safari-type truck will drive to El Limon. Here the excursionists will have the opportunity to visit a typical Dominican house where you'll be in contact with native and organic fruits; you'll have the pleasure of savoring these fruits straight from the plantation. At this point of the journey, get ready to head to El Limon Waterfall! A short horse ride through the tropical forest will lead to the mountain where you'll enjoy the unique view of the crystal clear water ahead. Next, you'll leave the horses behind and go through El Limon River by foot until reaching the waterfall by stairs where you can take a nice and refreshing dive in a spot created by nature in the most artistic way - El Limon Waterfall. Spend approximately 30 minutes at the falls. On the way back, the tour will stop at Rancho Tipico, where you can regain energy with a delightful, Dominican style buffet. After a quick rest, where the group can share stories, emotions and memories of their unforgettable experiences, the tour will head back to the dock in Samana. Next it is a speed boat ride to Bacardi Island or Cayo Levantado. Here, one can bathe in its turquoise, virgin waters. The adventure ends with a speedboat trip that will head back to Miches to board the buses that will take folks back to their hotels. It is simply the most exciting and complete road excursion in the Dominican Republic. Customers can expect to be back to their hotels at approximately 6:30pm.