Welcome to Samaná
The first expedition to see North Atlantic humpback whales passing through the waters off the town was in 1985, and every year since then, from mid-January to mid-March, otherwise somnolent Samaná springs to life as an influx of tourists comes to catch glimpses of these magnificent aquatic mammals. Because North Atlantic humpbacks find the bay water particularly suitable for their annual version of speed dating, the commercialization of this natural spectacle has single-handedly catapulted the town’s tourism status – for a few months each year, at least – to world-renowned.
Top experiences in Samaná
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Samaná activities
Samana Beach, Waterfall Tour and Cruise from Punta Cana
We leave from the hotels in comfortable buses to Canitas, a bus trip around 1.30 hours, to take our Catamaran to Samana for around 25-30 minutes , while you can enjoy a beautiful view of the Samana Bay, then we will arrive to Samana City. When we arrive to Samana, our safari trucks await us, then we will make our way to the Río de los Cocos municipality, 10 minutes from the town of Samana, through a path surrounded by plantations of cocoa, coffee and mango we will visit the waterfall that takes its name (Salto Río Los Cocos) after a pleasant swim in its crystalline waters we continue towards the town of Samana where we will do a panoramic city tour, visiting the public market, churches and government building Then we headed to El Valle area where we will visit a typical house for the tasting of tropical fruits, coffee, tea and chocolate. We continue our excursion to El Valle, a totally virgin beach where we can rest, bath and take beautiful hotos of this paradise. We return to Samana where a succulent Dominican style buffet awaits us. To ease your Explorer’s appetite, the tour will take you to El Timon, our exclusive restaurant. Here we will enjoy a delicious lunch. You will be delighted by the panoramic view of the Bay of Samana, and its emblematic bridges . It is time to take our catamaran again to Isla Bacardi (Cayo Levantado), where we will be able to swim in the water, relax and have a drink. We arrive at the end of this excursion crossing the bay of Samana heading to Canitas dock where our bus awaits us to take us back to the hotels.
Samana Day Trip Through Miches
You'll be picked up in comfortable buses in the Punta Cana, Bavaro, Uvero Alto and Bayahibe areas where we will begin a terrific adventure full of new experiences. Visitors will discover the amazing Dominican countryside through rural roads and magical places, ideal for taking pictures. The journey will start at El Seybo’s main highway which will take the group from Bavaro to Miches in approximately an hour and a half. The trip will take the group to the dock where you'll get on a speedboat heading to Santa Barbara de Samana, where a safari-type truck will drive to El Limon. Here the excursionists will have the opportunity to visit a typical Dominican house where you'll be in contact with native and organic fruits; you'll have the pleasure of savoring these fruits straight from the plantation. At this point of the journey, get ready to head to El Limon Waterfall! A short horse ride through the tropical forest will lead to the mountain where you'll enjoy the unique view of the crystal clear water ahead. Next, you'll leave the horses behind and go through El Limon River by foot until reaching the waterfall by stairs where you can take a nice and refreshing dive in a spot created by nature in the most artistic way - El Limon Waterfall. Spend approximately 30 minutes at the falls. On the way back, the tour will stop at Rancho Tipico, where you can regain energy with a delightful, Dominican style buffet. After a quick rest, where the group can share stories, emotions and memories of their unforgettable experiences, the tour will head back to the dock in Samana. Next it is a speed boat ride to Bacardi Island or Cayo Levantado. Here, one can bathe in its turquoise, virgin waters. The adventure ends with a speedboat trip that will head back to Miches to board the buses that will take folks back to their hotels. It is simply the most exciting and complete road excursion in the Dominican Republic. Customers can expect to be back to their hotels at approximately 6:30pm.
Samaná Day Trip by Air from Punta Cana
Start your day with early morning hotel pickup in Punta Cana and head to a nearby airport, where you’ll be greeted with drinks and music before you climb aboard a turboprop aircraft. Take a short flight north over the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic and admire the aerial views of white sand beaches and the sparkling Samaná Bay. Upon arrival in Samaná, hop into a safari truck and rumble up into the Sierra de Samaná mountains. Enjoy lush landscapes during the drive and disembark at a local plantation. Your guide escorts you about the grounds, pointing out the native fruits and plants, in addition to agricultural products made in the region like coffee and cacao. Taste the freshness of these products, as well as honey and casabe, or cassava bread.After about an hour at the plantation, move on to a horseback-riding ranch in El Limón. After a safety briefing, clop off and follow your guide into a dense tropical forest along the Arroyo Chico River. Arrive at El Limón Waterfall, sheeting 165 feet (50 meters) of water into a turquoise-colored swimming hole at the base. Spend about 35 minutes here, splashing around in the hole and taking pictures. Return to the stables and then head to Samaná’s pier for a brief tour of the port town, formally called Santa Bárbara de Samaná. Stop for lunch at a local restaurant with panoramic views of the bay, and tuck into delicious Dominican gourmet fare, washing it down with beer, wine and select cocktails (included). Refueled, climb aboard your catamaran at the pier and speed on to Cayo Levantado, also known as Bacardi Island. Step off the boat and dig your toes into the velvety white sand, swim or snorkel in the warm green-blue waters, or seek shade under coconut palms and sip a cool drink (provided).After a laid-back hour on the island, return to Samaná and take transport to your turboprop aircraft. Fly back to Punta Cana and arrive at your hotel in the early evening.
Zipline Adventure in El Limón
Minutes away from the pier of Samaná, on approach to Juana Vicente, awaits the most thrilling adventure to the northeast of the Dominican Republic. This adventure tour offers an experience of ziplining over 20 platforms and 10 cables that invite you to fly over the lush mountains, tropical forests and formidable landscapes of the island Cayo Levantado.After a brief ride in a safari-style truck, prepare yourself for a new dimension of discovery and fun. Following a short introductory briefing, in which essential security procedures are explained, prepare to takeoff on a journey down the path leading towards the first platform.As you climb the first cable, your initial reaction may as well be to close your eyes but don't miss out on the flawless woodlands! The horizon is covered by panoramic views of the Samaná Peninsula. Soar through far-reaching stretches, some as far as 450 meters, as you make your away to the last platform.Glide across rainforests and take delight in unbeatable perspectives, appreciating a bird’s eye view. Dive into a heavenly paradise, in the midst of dazzling tropical rainforests and incredible scenery overshadowed by virgin white sand beaches.
Samaná Day Trip from La Romana
Enjoy convenient morning pickup from your hotel in La Romana, Boca Chica or Juan Dolio. Board a comfortable coach where you can relax and eat a provided breakfast during the approx. 3-hour drive to Samaná. Upon arrival, hop aboard a safari-style vehicle and head to Rancho Aventuras, a horse ranch in El Limón. After a safety briefing, you’ll be paired with a horse for your 20-minute ride in El Limón National Park.Follow your guide’s lead into dense tropical woods along the Arroyo Chico River and arrive at El Limón Waterfall, sheeting 165 feet (50 meters) of water into a natural pool below. Spend some time splashing about in this swimming hole before riding back to the stables and patting your horse good-bye.Back aboard your safari truck, your day trip on the Samaná Peninsula continues with a tour of the port town, formally called Santa Bárbara de Samaná. Then enjoy a buffet lunch at El Timon, a local restaurant on El Malecón, the city’s boardwalk. Dig into Caribbean fare while admiring panoramic views of Samaná Bay. (Beer, wine, select cocktails, soft drinks and juice are included with your meal.)With your appetite sated, head to the pier for a boat ride to Cayo Levantado (aka Bacardi Island), a true Caribbean paradise. Step off your boat into postcard-perfect scenery and dig your toes into the velvety white sand. Work hard on a tan, snorkel in the warm aquamarine waters, and snooze under coconut palms that sway in the soft breeze. Thirsty? Mosey over to the beach bar for a refreshing beer or soft drink (included). Tropical cocktails such as piña coladas, banana mamas and coco locos are available for purchase.After a relaxing afternoon on Cayo Levantado, return by boat to Samaná. End your day with return coach transport to your La Romana hotel, and enjoy a light snack (sandwich, fruit, juice and water) on board.
Samana Whale Watching Tour with Biologist Guide
Meet the famous whale biologist Kim Beddall of Samana. This is truly an experience of a lifetime! This whale tour option includes more time seeing whales than most other whale tours, depending on the whales that day of course.You will be provided with pickup and drop-off from all hotels and accommodations before meeting up with the biologist. This is a unique opportunity to observe humpback whales in their natural calving and mating grounds here in Samana Bay, Dominican Republic. Listen to the male humpback’s solitary courting song and witness incredible displays of flippering, tail lobbing and breaching by the most active species of whale in the Atlantic. On board, a marine mammal specialist will be narrating and answering questions. Narration is in two languages and interpreters are available on board. There is a sound system with underwater hydrophone for calm sea conditions. Two modern bathrooms with running water are on board, as well as educational materials, water, soft drinks, crackers and mints.Please note that this tour does not visit Cayo Levantado and doesn't include lunch. You may get wet, so dress appropriately and possibly bring a towel. The ride may be rough at times, so it's recommended that you take sea sickness medication if you are susceptible.