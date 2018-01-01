Located near the summit of Mt Olympus, Troödos village is the focal point for all hiking, cycling and snow-related activities in the region. At over 1900m above sea level, it’s far cooler than the plains below and offers superb views of the surrounding valleys.

Read More

The village, known as Central Troödos (Kentriko Troödos in Greek), is minimal and centred on a simple plateia (square). The square has a playground with some benches and a handful of souvenir shops selling everything from wind chimes to soujoukko, a traditional sweet made from almonds and sun-dried grape juice.

Opposite the park is the Troödos Hotel, with a couple of neighbouring restaurants and cafes. A further 200m downhill to the west is the Troödos Visitor Centre. The skiing facilities (open in winter) are just to the north near the Jubilee Hotel.

Read Less