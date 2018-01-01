Welcome to Troödos
The village, known as Central Troödos (Kentriko Troödos in Greek), is minimal and centred on a simple plateia (square). The square has a playground with some benches and a handful of souvenir shops selling everything from wind chimes to soujoukko, a traditional sweet made from almonds and sun-dried grape juice.
Opposite the park is the Troödos Hotel, with a couple of neighbouring restaurants and cafes. A further 200m downhill to the west is the Troödos Visitor Centre. The skiing facilities (open in winter) are just to the north near the Jubilee Hotel.
Top experiences in Troödos
Troödos activities
Full Day Jeep Safari to Troodos Mountains and Kykkos Monastery from Paphos
Be picked up from hotels in Paphos and taken to the Troodos Mountains. Visit a traditional Cypriot coffeeshop („kapheneion“). See spectacular view points over Troodos landscape and forests.Enjoy a full-tour and leisure time at the world famous Kykkos Monastery. Look-out over northern Cyprus from the high Troodos Mountains. Participate in a mini-trek (400m) to Troodos’ most fantastic natural wonder: a 20m waterfall with ice-cold mountain water cascading down rock cliff. Enjoy wine-tasting at traditional Troodos wine factory and time for shopping before returning to the hotel.The trip features some light walking so good shoes are recommended.
Full Day Jeep Safari to Troodos Mountains and Kykkos Monastery from Limassol
You will be picked up from Limassol and taken to the Troodos Mountains. You will visit a traditional Cypriot coffeeshop („kapheneion“), view spectacular view points over Troodos landscape and forests.You will then have a full-tour and leisure time at the world famous Kykkos Monastery before being able to look-out over northern Cyprus from the high Troodos Mountains.There will then be a small hike (400m) to Troodos’ most fantastic natural wonder, a 20m waterfall with ice-cold mountain water cascading down rock cliff. Next will be wine-tasting at traditional a Troodos wine factory with time for shopping before being returned to your hotel.
Troodos Classique Full Day Jeep Safari from Protaras
Here’s what is on offer: 4 x 4 on-road/off-road adventure through the most diverse and rapidly changing landscapes in Cyprus. Short walks through ethnic villages with narrow streets and great stone architecture, spectacular views and a chance to visit a ‘kafeneion’ for a refreshment or a Cyprus coffee. Light candles in a medieval stone-built church with wall paintings. Check out a fantastic natural wonder, a 20m mountain waterfall with ice cold water cascading down a rocky cliff. This paradise like spot, with its lush vegetation and cool spring waters will relax both your body and soul. Visit Lefkara Village, renowned the world over for its silverware and hand-made lace. Visit the Troodos Botanical Garden which is targeting towards the Conservation and promotion of the Cypriot botanical heritage, focusing on the Troodos native flora. It aims to be a research, educational and recreational platform and at the same time it is an important restoration part of the abandoned asbestos mine. Included in this adventure package is an extremely memorable lunch featuring an array of freshly prepared local dishes including vegetarian options. Wine, water and lemonade are served complimentary in this all-inclusive meal taken in a comfortable and clean mountain village taverna. Don’t forget to bring your cameras for amazing and unforgettable photos
Troodos Classique Full Day Jeep Safari from Ayia Napa
You will be picked up at the confirmed time and there are following highlights during this fantastic excursion day: 4 x 4 on-road/off-road adventure through the most diverse and rapidly changing landscapes in Cyprus. Short walks through ethnic villages with narrow streets and great stone architecture, spectacular views and a chance to visit a ‘kafeneion’ for a refreshment or a Cyprus coffee. Drive the river upstream in the Mesa Potamos region and in an idyllic setting you will have the opportunity to take amazing photos. There is a also the possibility of an optional minitrek through the forest. Visit the Holly Monastery of Timios Prodromos and light candles in a medieval stone-built church with wall paintings. Check out a fantastic natural wonder, a 20m mountain waterfall with ice cold water cascading down a rocky cliff. This paradise like spot, with its lush vegetation and cool spring waters will relax both your body and soul. Visit Lefkara Village, renowned the world over for its silverware and hand-made lace. Included in this adventure package is an extremely memorable lunch featuring an array of freshly prepared local dishes including vegetarian options. Wine, water and lemonade are served complimentary in this all-inclusive meal taken in a comfortable and clean mountain village taverna.
Troodos Classique Full Day Jeep Safari from Larnaca
You will be picked up at the confirmed time and there are following highlights during this fantastic excursion day: 4 x 4 on-road/off-road adventure through the most diverse and rapidly changing landscapes in Cyprus. Short walks through ethnic villages with narrow streets and great stone architecture, spectacular views and a chance to visit a ‘kafeneion’ for a refreshment or a Cyprus coffee. Drive the river upstream in the Mesa Potamos region and in an idyllic setting you will have the opportunity to take amazing photos. There is a also the possibility of an optional minitrek through the forest. Visit the Holly Monastery of Timios Prodromos and light candles in a medieval stone-built church with wall paintings. Check out a fantastic natural wonder, a 20m mountain waterfall with ice cold water cascading down a rocky cliff. This paradise like spot, with its lush vegetation and cool spring waters will relax both your body and soul. Visit Lefkara Village, renowned the world over for its silverware and hand-made lace. Included in this adventure package is an extremely memorable lunch featuring an array of freshly prepared local dishes including vegetarian options. Wine, water and lemonade are served complimentary in this all-inclusive meal taken in a comfortable and clean mountain village taverna.